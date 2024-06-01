Robert Havlin on Ambiente Friendly: 'I saw my worst nightmare on my left - the plan nearly worked like clockwork'

Robert Havlin described City Of Troy as his "worst nightmare" after gallantly chasing him home aboard Ambiente Friendly in the Betfred Derby .

The Lingfield Derby Trial winner travelled powerfully into second with two furlongs to travel but was no match for last year's champion juvenile.

"I saw my worst nightmare on my left," said Havlin, who replaced Callum Shepherd on the runner-up. "I rode the race many times in my head during the last week and it nearly worked like clockwork, bar not winning.

"He was travelling well and found plenty but the winner found a bit more. I knew City Of Troy was there as I could see him out the corner of my eye but I was trying to keep an eye on the loose horse [Voyage] too. He was beaten by a better one on the day but his best days are still to come."

His trainer James Fanshawe also believed Ambiente Friendly had a "real chance" in the closing stages but made no excuses after he was beaten by two and three-quarter lengths.

"I'm thrilled with his run," he said. "He did absolutely nothing wrong and I thought we had a real chance coming to the two-furlong pole. Obviously City Of Troy is back to his best and we were beaten fair and square. I've got no excuses and I'm delighted with him.

"He had a lovely run round and Rab had him in a good position – he ran really well. I thought we might get it but the winner quickened away. I hope there's still more to come from him. He's still quite immature and hopefully he'll keep improving. I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."

James Fanshawe: "delighted" with Ambiente Friendly Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Ambiente Friendly finished comfortably clear of Los Angeles , also trained by Aidan O'Brien, while Deira Mile made late progress to claim fourth under Jim Crowley for trainer Owen Burrows, with Sayedaty Sadaty a short head behind in fifth.

It was another placed finish in the Classic for owner Ahmad Al Shaikh, whose white and green silks were carried by both horses, after Hoo Ya Mal and Khalifa Sat finished in the frame at big prices for him in recent years.

"Deira Mile came out of the gate a little bit late and it meant he didn't quite get the position we wanted," said Al Shaikh. "He stayed on really strongly at the end, so the St Leger looks like the right race for him.

"With Sayedaty Sadaty we might look at Royal Ascot. I'm really pleased with both of them as they ran good races. I'll keep trying to win the Derby – I'll always keep trying. Next year I'll be back!"

Crowley was suspended for two days for careless riding after the stewards determined he had allowed Deira Mile to drift right and interfere with the Roger Teal-trained Dancing Gemini, who finished sixth.

