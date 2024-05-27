Derby field begins to take shape after 20 horses left in Epsom contention at latest entry stage

All the leading Betfred Derby contenders, including City Of Troy and Ambiente Friendly , were among 20 horses who remained in contention for the Epsom Classic following the five-day forfeits on Monday.

As expected, the Tom Clover-trained Tabletalk was supplemented at a cost of £75,000 with James Doyle booked to ride.

Market leader City Of Troy heads Aidan O'Brien's team as he bids to bounce back from his 2,000 Guineas disappointment.

He is set to be joined in the line-up by Leopardstown Derby Trial winner Los Angeles and outsider Euphoric . While O'Brien said they are likely to be his only three runners , the Ballydoyle trainer has also left in Illinois , French 2,000 Guineas fourth Diego Velazquez and Portland .

Leading British hopes Ambiente Friendly and Ancient Wisdom remain in contention as does French 2,000 Guineas runner-up Dancing Gemin i, who pleased his trainer Roger Teal in a workout at the track last week.

Blue Riband Trial winner Bellum Justum could bid to complete a rare Epsom double for King Power. Amo Racing, who have twice had runners-up in the Derby in the last three years with King Of Steel and Mojo Star, have a three-strong team remaining.

Kia Joorachian's operation looks set to be headed by shock Ballysax Stakes winner Dallas Star , while the Dominic Ffrench Davis-trained duo Mr Hampstead and Padesha also remain in the race.

Owner Ahmad Al Shaikh could field outsiders Sayedaty Sadaty and Deira Mile , who runs under his Green Team Racing banner. Al Shaikh has come close to Derby glory on two occasions recently, with Hoo Ya Mal (2022) and Khalifa Sat (2020) both finishing second.

The two horses who were scratched at Monday's confirmations stage were the Roger Varian-trained Defiance and Ballydoyle's The Euphrates.

Betfred Derby confirmations

Ambiente Friendly James Fanshawe

Ancient Wisdom Charlie Appleby

Bellum Justum Andrew Balding

City Of Troy Aidan O'Brien

Dallas Star Adrian Murray

Dancing Gemini Roger Teal

Deira Mile Owen Burrows

Diego Velazquez Aidan O'Brien

Euphoric Aidan O'Brien

God's Window John and Thady Gosden

Illinois Aidan O'Brien

Kamboo Richard Hughes

Los Angeles Aidan O'Brien

Macduff Ralph Beckett

Mr Hampstead Dominic Ffrench Davies

Padesha Dominic Ffrench Davies

Portland Aidan O'Brien

Sayedaty Sadaty Andrew Balding

Tabletalk Tom Clover

Voyage Richard Hannon

Ladbrokes: 9-4 City Of Troy, 5 Ambiente Friendly, 11-2 Los Angeles, 7 Ancient Wisdom, 11 Dancing Gemini, 12 Diego Velazquez, 14 Macduff, 20 Bellum Justum, Illinois, Voyage, 25 bar

