Auguste Rodin is the real deal but 16-1 Savethelastdance for the Arc is a move I'll be making

You can't say you weren't told. Aidan O'Brien has spent the last three weeks flicking through a thesaurus searching for new superlatives to describe Auguste Rodin and it turns out he was right. The Deep Impact colt is, in fact, everything he was cracked up to be.

So what happens next? He is a regally bred Derby winner, so everything else is a bonus. The first leg of the Triple Crown went up in smoke at Newmarket and I couldn't imagine O'Brien and 'the lads' trying to secure the third leg in the St Leger. You can forget about that now.

Speaking of the St Leger, 10-1 about White Birch looks big. The long home straight at Doncaster will surely play to his strengths. Given where he came from, that was a big effort to finish third in the Derby.