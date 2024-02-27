Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

'You’d like to think he’d be very well handicapped' - connections on their Cheltenham Festival handicap hopes

Crebilly: carries top weight for his chase debut at Cheltenham
Crebilly: reported to be in good form Credit: John Grossick

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Better Days AheadCleatus Poolaw, Ndaawi,  Wodhooh,  Pied Piper,  Saint Felicien and The Goffer
I’d say Better Days Ahead will go for the Martin Pipe. He's bumped into some good horses and had to give a lot of weight away to Asian Master at Navan. Cleatus Poolaw ran well on Sunday at Naas and will learn a lot from that as well. He should come on plenty for it. I thought Ndaawi was good at Naas. I like him and think there'll be more to come. He’ll be one for the Boodles. We’re aiming Wodhooh at the Boodles. She doesn’t do anything fancy, but she clearly knows how to win and I think she could be well handicapped. Pied Piper will run in the County Hurdle. He was unlucky not to win it last year and I’d imagine we might let Danny Gilligan ride him and claim 5lb. Saint Felicien might go for the Plate. I’m not sure he’ll have the pace for the Grand Annual. We’ve always liked him, and he'll go to Cheltenham having picked up good experience in strong maiden chases. The Goffer ran very well in the Ultima last season and we’re aiming him at it again this season. He hit the front a mile too soon and I thought he was a bit unlucky. He had a perfect preparation when winning a charity race at Punchestown last week.

Oliver Greenall, joint-trainer of Making Headway (Coral Cup and Martin Pipe)
We're 50-50 about whether he'll go. He's in at Kelso on Saturday and he might easily go there and miss Cheltenham.

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Forward Plan and Blackjack Magic (Kim Muir)
Forward Plan was only put in in case there was any drama and he'll go to Aintree. Blackjack Magic is going to Punchestown.

Published on 27 February 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 18:21, 27 February 2024

