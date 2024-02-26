Willie Mullins is the king of the Cheltenham Festival - but just how many winners can we expect him to have?

Punters were singing his name during that famous Friday five-timer at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and Willie has continued to walk in a Mullins wonderland ever since. There’s only one Willie Mullins and only one man dictating the jumping game.

The festival’s winningmost trainer is responsible for around half of the 28 ante-post favourites this season (11 individual horses in 13 races) and is 1-7 with William Hill to reach the incredible milestone of 100 winners at jump racing’s defining meeting. Galopin Des Champs provided the yard’s 94th winner there in the 2023 Gold Cup and bookmakers reckon eight is his most likely score this year.

The lion’s share of Mullins' triumphs have been relatively recent as 65 of his 94 festival winners were achieved in the last decade, meaning he has been responsible for almost a quarter of the total Cheltenham successes in that timeframe. The peak was ten in 2022, while it has never dipped below the four snared in 2014 and 2019.