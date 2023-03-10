Which horses will be helped or hindered by soft ground at Cheltenham?

A week ago, with a bone-dry forecast, Cheltenham clerk of the course Jon Pullin and his team were watering with most expecting the going description for the 2023 Cheltenham Festival to be good. However, a bitter few days of snow and sleet have brought potentially heavy rain to the Cotswolds and that raises the possibility the course could go soft for day one. We look at the horses it could help, as well as hinder, during the week . . .

Help

This six-year-old has won his last two starts on soft ground, including the Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle Constitution Hill took before bolting up in the Supreme Novices' last year.

Paul Nicholls has compared him to Noland and Al Ferof, who won the festival opener with stamina rather than speed, and the son of Falco has produced generous finishing efforts at undulating tracks like Chepstow and Sandown. Easier ground will definitely be to his advantage, while it could inconvenience some of his rivals.

Tahmuras 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Given he boasts an unbeaten record, it is unsurprising this novice chaser has shown remarkable versatility. He won the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase on good to soft going last time but had previously scooped another Grade 1 on soft to heavy at Limerick.

His sire Saddler Maker often produces horses who appreciate ease in the going – Bristol De Mai would be a high-profile example – and a unique mix of speed and stamina ensures he will be feared whatever the description is.

This will be his first attempt at three miles under rules, but a point-to-point victory over the distance indicates it shouldn't be an issue.

Gerri Colombe 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

A downpour on the second day of the festival did nothing to stop this exceptional chaser winning last year's Champion Chase.

Admittedly his three defeats have come on ground soft or worse, but so have some of his most impressive victories. He produced a career-best effort to finish second to Shishkin on soft ground in the Clarence House two years ago and he's unbeaten in two runs on heavy.

Slower conditions should enable him race further into his comfort zone and he is another with a three-mile point-to-point to his name.

Energumene 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Teahupoo: has a distinct preference for testing ground Credit: Patrick McCann

This classy hurdler has a distinct preference for testing ground as he is unbeaten in seven starts on worse than soft.

Tackling further than two miles has resulted in a leap forward this campaign, while both of those career-best efforts on Racing Post Ratings came on soft ground.

Gordon Elliott and his team must be delighted with the inclement weather, which will suit him much better than when only beating one horse home in last year's Champion Hurdle – his trainer cited quick going for his sub-par performance then.

Teahupoo 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Although he still holds entries in the Coral Cup and Martin Pipe, the likeliest destination for this exciting type is seemingly against his fellow novices on Friday.

Of his five starts, his three wins have come on occasions when heavy has been in the going description, while he was only narrowly beaten in a Grade 2 on soft ground in December.

Elliott has been quoted saying he was a "lazy" horse, so good ground would presumably make him more vulnerable, whereas any rain should ensure he is able to find his stride in this typically tough Grade 1.

Three Card Brag 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard

"Wednesday's rain turning up today would have been a big help to him," were the words of Dan Skelton after Protektorat's third in last year's Cheltenham Gold Cup, and his two best performances have come on soft ground in last season's Many Clouds Chase and in November's Betfair Chase.

He is also a course winner on soft over hurdles. His sire Saint Des Saints generally produces mudlarks – his progeny boast strike-rates of 44 and 45 per cent on soft and heavy ground.

Protektorat 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

2023 Cheltenham Festival: best betting offers

have a new customer offer available to get you ready for Cheltenham. Sign up .

are giving away free bets for Cheltenham to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up .

are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places for Cheltenham, .

have lots of offers, extra places and money-back offers to get you in the mood for Cheltenham. Sign up for a new account .

New customers can prepare for Cheltenham and claim free bets and benefit from their money-back offers .

Ready for Cheltenham get a free bet from today, simply sign up to a new account .

Don't have a account? New customers can get one for Cheltenham .

If you're a new customer, will give you a free bet. Sign up to claim.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Hinder

This Grade 2 winner's record on good ground in British hurdle races reads 21142114, while a fourth place in last year's Coral Cup would surely have been bettered without the heavy showers beforehand.

He's now 2lb lower than for that effort behind Commander Of Fleet, but would not want conditions to deteriorate and blunt his turn of foot.

Camprond 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard

Although twice a winner on soft ground in a maiden and novice hurdle, Banbridge's best runs have come on decent ground. He is unbeaten in two runs at Cheltenham as he won last year's Martin Pipe on good to soft and bounced around Prestbury Park on good ground in November.

He has been the recipient of plenty of support in recent weeks but his followers may lose enthusiasm if significant rain arrives.

Banbridge 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Shark Hanlon called for Cheltenham to turn their taps off last month as his stable star has raced and won almost exclusively on good ground in recent seasons, including when scooping last year's bet365 Gold Cup and Galway Plate.

His sire Virtual won three times on soft, including in the Group 1 Lockinge, but he was pulled up in the Midlands Grand National the only time he has encountered it under rules.

Hewick 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.