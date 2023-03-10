Cheltenham ground eased to soft following further wintry showers

The ground for next week's Cheltenham Festival was changed to soft (from good to soft) on Friday morning following 12mm of rain and sleet in the previous 24 hours.

Conditions on the Old course, which stages the action on the first two days of the festival on Tuesday and Wednesday, had eased on Thursday and wintry showers overnight caused conditions to soften further.

The course was reported to be covered in snow on Friday morning with snow flurries forecast to clear by 10am to leave a mainly dry day.

A mainly dry weekend is forecast before a band of rain, forecast to bring 5-8mm, is due on Sunday into Monday. The forecast for next week is unsettled with occasional showers.

