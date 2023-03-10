Racing Post logo
Cheltenham ground eased to soft following further wintry showers

Sire Du Berlais (second right, green and gold) in the early stages of the 2019 Pertemps Final
Cheltenham: the going has eased to soft on the Old courseCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The ground for next week's Cheltenham Festival was changed to soft (from good to soft) on Friday morning following 12mm of rain and sleet in the previous 24 hours.

Conditions on the Old course, which stages the action on the first two days of the festival on Tuesday and Wednesday, had eased on Thursday and wintry showers overnight caused conditions to soften further.

The course was reported to be covered in snow on Friday morning with snow flurries forecast to clear by 10am to leave a mainly dry day. 

A mainly dry weekend is forecast before a band of rain, forecast to bring 5-8mm, is due on Sunday into Monday. The forecast for next week is unsettled with occasional showers.

Which horses will be helped or hindered by soft ground at Cheltenham?  

Paul Kealy's guide to the favourites at the Cheltenham Festival  

Introducing our brilliant Cheltenham Festival team - get full access now with 50% off for three months 

Andrew DietzReporter
Published on 10 March 2023Last updated 08:47, 10 March 2023
