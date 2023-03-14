'We're playing catch-up' - bookmakers trailing to punters after day one of Cheltenham Festival

The opening day of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival belonged to the punters with five favourites or joint-favourites, headlined by Constitution Hill, doing the business to ensure bookmakers were chasing their tails heading into the second day.

'It was a great day for punters'

Paddy Power's Paul Binfield admitted that Honeysuckle's memorable victory in the Mares' Hurdle proved costly, but was nonetheless thrilled that she was able to end her sensational career on a high.

He said: "It was a good day for punters with five winning favourites, including Honeysuckle, who cost us close to £1 million, but we couldn’t be happier.

"We stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the racing public in willing Rachael Blackmore across the line in the Mares’ Hurdle for trainer Henry De Bromhead and his family in what will forever be remembered as one of the most magical moments ever witnessed at the Cheltenham Festival.

“But somehow we managed to dig ourselves out of a potential sticky situation and we’re absolutely delighted after the first day, which we probably consider as a draw between ourselves and punters. There’s everything to play for going into the second day.”

'It was a hefty 6-1 defeat for us'

Bet365's Pat Cooney explained it was a difficult day at the office after seeing so many of the market leaders come out on top.

He said: "It was pretty grim and we only won on one race, which was the Boodles. It was a hefty 6-1 defeat for us, but we traditionally lose on the opening day as a rule of thumb.

"It was a day you can put finances aside and say how good it was for racing. We now have a new superstar and we're saying goodbye to another one, so hopefully we'll see racing on the front pages as well as the back."

Despite being on the back foot, Cooney is remaining hopeful for the rest of the week. He added: "We normally have a good Thursday and Friday, and we'll need too. However, as bad as the Honeysuckle result was, even I was cheering her on. It was a day for the racing fans."

'We're playing catch-up'

Lee Phelps from William Hill also rued a positive day for punters, and said: “The punters took the upper hand with a string of fancied runners proving very costly.

“El Fabiolo, Corach Rambler and Gaillard Du Mesnil were all popular, while plenty came for Honeysuckle in the Mares’ Hurdle.

“We’re playing catch-up and could do with a few favourites getting turned over, particularly Impaire Et Passe in the Ballymore, but there’s a long way to go!”

'Punters have hit the front'

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said it was a 'day to forget' for bookmakers but is confident of striking back during the three remaining days.

She said: “Punters have hit the front in the battle with the bookies on day one. With four favourites landing in succession, it’s been a day to forget for the bookies.

"We’ve lost this battle, but the war is far from over with three more days of action to go.”

Standings after day one

Trainers

Willie Mullins 2-2-3

Gordon Elliott 1-1-2

Nicky Henderson 1-1-1

Barry Connell 1-0-0

Henry De Bromhead 1-0-0

Lucinda Russell 1-0-0

Jockeys

Michael O’Sullivan 2-0-0

Paul Townend 1-2-0

Patrick Mullins 1-0-1

Racheal Blackmore 1-0-0

Nico de Boinville 1-0-0

Derek Fox 1-0-0

