Watch: Paul Kealy meets Paul Nicholls for a horse-by-horse guide to his Cheltenham Festival team

Paul Kealy paid a visit to Ditcheat to speak to champion trainer Paul Nicholls, who talked us through his main chances for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

Nicholls takes us through his 2024 team including last year's Cheltenham Gold Cup second Bravemansgame, who may be a forgotten horse in the big race this year.

Watch Paul Nicholls' Stable Tour here

