Ticket prices reduced for 2025 Cheltenham Festival following backlash over costs for racegoers

Early-bird ticket prices for the Cheltenham Festival next year have been cut by up to 21 per cent with admission now starting from £37 in the Best Mate enclosure and £55 in Tattersalls.

It comes after increased admission costs were blamed for a fall in attendances during the four-day spectacular last week, with a total crowd of 229,999 down 11,000 on last year.

The cheapest ticket available – adult admission for the Best Mate on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday – is priced at £10 lower than at this point last year, as printed in the racecourse's printed brochure. Early-bird rates are advertised to be 30 per cent cheaper than prices on the day, which for the Best Mate works out to be £19 cheaper than available on the gate last Friday.

Advance prices, announced on Monday, for the Club enclosure have dropped from £117 to £102 for Gold Cup day and from £100 to £86 on the other three days of the festival, a 14 per cent reduction.

Early-bird tickets in Tattersalls are down from £82 to £70 on Gold Cup day and from £67 to £55 for the first three days, a drop of nearly 18 per cent,

The racecourse has also reduced its car parking cost from £30 to £20. It comes after racegoers encountered extreme difficulty exiting the track during the week. Wet weather caused havoc for thousands of cars in the grass areas with tractors required to rescue vehicles stuck in the mud.

On-the-day parking was not available on Gold Cup day due to conditions, with racegoers requested to seek alternative arrangements. The parking situation was described as an "absolute disgrace" by leading local trainer Kim Bailey.

The cheapest hospitality package available during the week starts from £580 per person.

Last season, the cheapest early-bird rates were available until December 5.

Cheltenham Festival early-bird ticket prices

Tuesday, March 11

*Enclosure, 2025 price (2024 price)

Club £86 (£100)

Tattersalls £55 (£67)

Best Mate £37 (£47)

Wednesday, March 12

*Enclosure, 2025 price (2024 price)

Club £86 (£100)

Tattersalls £55 (£67)

Best Mate £37 (£47)

Thursday, March 13

*Enclosure, 2025 price (2024 price)

Club £86 (£100)

Tattersalls £55 (£67)

Best Mate £37 (£47)

Friday, March 14

*Enclosure, 2025 price (2024 price)

Club £102 (£117)

Tattersalls £70 (£82)

Best Mate £53 (£64)

