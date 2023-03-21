'There's more to come' - Galopin's connections give warning to rivals as Gold Cup hero returns home

Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs made his triumphant return to familiar surroundings on Tuesday evening, and in an ominous warning to their rivals, connections said there is more improvement to come from the superstar chaser.

The weather failed to play ball, but a gloomy evening in the village of Leighlinbridge was illuminated when the brilliant Gold Cup winner was paraded alongside trainer Willie Mullins, jockey Paul Townend and owners Greg and Audrey Turley.

The local crowd were oblivious to the torrential rain as they eagerly turned out to catch a glimpse of one of racing's brightest stars just days after his defeat of Bravemansgame in the Gold Cup.

The Turleys were ecstatic as they held the enormous trophy underneath their arms as their pride and joy nonchalantly shrugged off the attention of the crowd outside the Lord Bagenal Inn.

“It wasn’t a nice race to watch from our point of view,” said Audrey Turley. “It was just very messy, but we never lost faith. We sort of nearly lost the race three times during it, but we knew he had a big engine so we were delighted it worked out.”

It has not been always plain sailing for the seven-year-old, as the Turleys revealed he had his fair share of issues as a novice hurdler before he shot to stardom.

”We bought him just after Burning Victory won at Cheltenham," she said. "We asked Willie to get us another nice horse and he certainly did that.

“He was beaten in his first race for us by Chris Jones’s Sea Ducor and we were surprised because he was working great. He was pulled up in his second race and they reckoned he actually had heart palpitations, but thank God it never reared its head again.

“The night before he ran at Leopardstown behind Appreciate It, I got a phone call from Willie to say he had been out in the stables and he had not eaten up. However, we decided to run him because he was working so well at home and it was a Grade 1 and Willie felt he deserved to have a go at it if we were happy to let him take his chance.

“He ran out of steam late on that day, which was understandable, and we were thrilled with him. He then went and won the Martin Pipe so easily under Sean O’Keeffe and Sean barely had to move on him, and he hasn’t looked back since.”

The seven-year-old has firmly established himself at the top of the staying chase division this season after dominant displays in the Irish Gold Cup and at Cheltenham, and that strangelhold is not likely to be loosened any time soon given he was the youngest horse in the line-up for Friday's feature.

“Willie said there’s improvement to come, which is scary,” said Audrey Turley with a smile.

“It’s amazing to see how much he’s matured over the last couple of seasons, but Willie is just the best trainer there is.

“With this business, injuries are a curse so please God he will stay safe and well. He was favourite for the Gold Cup for almost a year before he lined up so it was nearly more relief than excitement when he crossed that line.”

The luck that deserted Galopin Des Champs at the festival last season was thankfully on his side this time around, but it was not always an easy watch, particularly on the first circuit when his jumping lacked its usual fluency and horses were falling back into his and Paul Townend’s lap. However, Townend never panicked and the horse was near foot perfect on the second circuit.

The winning jockey said: “He didn’t have luck last year when he tripped over at the back of the last, but we had plenty of luck this year. When Ahoy Senor fell he could have easily brought me down, but that’s just the nature of it.

"I wasn’t surprised it was Bravemansgame throwing down the challenge – I had him in my sights for a lot of the contest. We were a long way back, but at least we could watch everything. I was happy that they were after going a good gallop and I was able to put a target on his back from a fair way out."

