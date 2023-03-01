Six handicappers who may have been let in lightly at the Cheltenham Festival weights
Our Racing Post Ratings experts pinpoint Cheltenham Festival contenders who are on the up and potentially ahead of their marks
Sir Allen
Trainer: Andy Slattery
Race: Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
Racing Post Rating: 132
Official rating: 131
Odds: 9-1 Ladbrokes
His only loss over hurdles came when second to Blood Destiny, one of the favourites for the Triumph Hurdle. Since then he has won both starts and clocked a useful time when achieving a career-best at Naas last time, finishing strongest of all. In the previous five runnings of the Naas race, the winner has gone on to take the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle three times, including last year. The trip and hill at Cheltenham will pose no problems for the son of Territories. The past five winners of the race have all been Irish-trained and this looks likely to be the case again this year.
