One week to go: key players and potential storylines on day one of the Cheltenham Festival

Jump racing fans are now only seven days away from the start of the Cheltenham Festival. With the action tantalisingly close, we have delved into the opening day's races to gauge the key players and potential storylines . . .

1.30:

Facile Vega has been the in the Supreme and looks almost certain to go off favourite when the tapes rise on Tuesday afternoon. He'll attempt to provide trainer Willie Mullins with an eighth Supreme and a sixth since 2012.

Barry Connell has seen his silks carried to victory at the festival by Martello Tower and Tully East and he will be hoping for a first festival success as a trainer with Marine Nationale. The six-year-old is bidding to become the first horse to win the Supreme having not run that calendar year since Altior (2016).

2.10:

The first real British and Irish clash at the festival looks set to take place in the Arkle, in which El Fabiolo and Jonbon are set to face off. It's 1-0 in favour of Nicky Henderson's gelding after his neck victory in the Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, but both come into the Arkle unbeaten over fences and if their Aintree run is anything to go off this has the potential to be the race of the week.

Jonbon and El Fabiolo will face off again in the Arkle Credit: Edward Whitaker

Favourites have a decent record in the Arkle, with six of the last eight market leaders obliging, so it will be fascinating to see who will go off at the top of the betting.

2.50:

Ireland are 1-9 shots to win this year's Prestbury Cup, with Britain a 16-1 chance. Irish dominance throughout the festival is therefore expected, but one race that has recently been good to British yards is the Ultima. The last 16 runnings have gone to a horse based in Britain, with the Gordon Elliott-trained The Goffer (11-1) the shortest-priced Irish runner in this year;s field.

Corach Rambler was delivered under a fine Derek Fox ride to claim this race 12 months ago and he bids to become the first back-to-back winner of the Ultima since Un Temps Pour Tout (2016 and 2017).

3.30:

Tuesday's feature race is the Unibet Champion Hurdle, which gives us another opportunity to watch hurdling superstar Constitution Hill in action. Michael Buckley's six-year-old is back at Cheltenham for the first time since his jaw-dropping 22-length Supreme win last season, and he hasn't had to come off the bridle to win the Fighting Fifth and Christmas Hurdle this season.

Constitution Hill: odds-on favourite to win the Champion Hurdle Credit: Richard Heathcote

Paddy Power have released a range of specials relating to Constitution Hill, with the firm making him a 22-1 chance to match his Supreme performance and win the Champion Hurdle by 20 lengths or more. He is also a 7-2 shot to win both the 2023 and 2024 Champion Hurdles.

4.10:

Next Tuesday is very likely to be the final time we see Honeysuckle in action. The dual Champion Hurdle heroine has been rerouted from a Champion Hurdle clash with Constitution Hill to instead take in the Mares' Hurdle, a race she won in 2020.

Willie Mullins landed six consecutive runnings of the race with Quevega (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014), but he has won only two of the subsequent seven runnings. His last success in the race came in 2018 with Benie Des Dieux (2018). Brandy Love, Shewearsitwell and Echoes In Rain are potential runners for Mullins this year.

No horse has yet managed to win both the Mares' Novice Hurdle as well as the Mares' Hurdle, with Concertista coming closest when second to Black Tears in the 2021 Mares' Hurdle. Love Envoi will attempt to complete the feat this time round and she is a general 6-1 chance to supplement last year's festival win.

4.50:

Band Of Outlaws landed a big gamble when running out the 7-2 winner of the 2019 Boodles, but Gaelic Warrior couldn't follow suit when backed into 13-8 last year. With 25-1, 33-1 and 80-1 winners in recent years, the Boodles is not an easy puzzle to solve.

Brazil (centre): winner of the 2022 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Tekao is likely to be fancied for this year's race, having chased home the Triumph Hurdle favourite and third favourite at the Dublin Racing Festival. He's attempting to provide Willie Mullins with his first Boodles winner.

5.30:

Patrick Mullins and Jamie Codd have been the go-to riders in the National Hunt Chase, landing the race six times between them since 2012.

Both jockeys hold strong chances in this year's race with the market headed at present by Gaillard Du Mesnil, who is expected to be assisted by Mullins. The seven-year-old will attempt to become the fourth second-season novice to win this race since 2014.

Codd is expected to be booked for the ride on Chemical Energy. He bolted up at Cheltenham in October and following the race the National Hunt Chase was nominated as an intended target. Trainer Gordon Elliott had previously landed that October race with Galvin, who went on to claim the National Hunt Chase later that season.

