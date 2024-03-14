Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival

King George VI Chase star Hewick ruled out of Cheltenham Gold Cup

Hewick (Gavin Sheehan) wins the King George VI Chase
Hewick: will miss Friday's Cheltenham Gold CupCredit: Edward Whitaker

The remarkable Hewick will miss Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30), his trainer Shark Hanlon has revealed.

Hanlon walked the track on Thursday but felt conditions were too soft for the King George VI Chase winner. Hewick fell at the second-last fence in the race last year when well in contention.

The bargain buy was a 14-1 chance for the Gold Cup, behind 10-11 favourite and reigning champion Galopin Des Champs.

Hewick's defection leaves 11 runners in the prestigious contest, which also includes Grade 1 winners Fastorslow, Gerri Colombe, L'Homme Presse and Grand National hero Corach Rambler.

This story is being updated and more news will follow shortly. You can also follow the Racing Post on Twitter (@RacingPost) to get the latest alerts

2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup: the runners, the odds, the verdict 

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 14 March 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 13:13, 14 March 2024

