King George VI Chase star Hewick ruled out of Cheltenham Gold Cup

The remarkable Hewick will miss Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30) , his trainer Shark Hanlon has revealed.

Hanlon walked the track on Thursday but felt conditions were too soft for the King George VI Chase winner. Hewick fell at the second-last fence in the race last year when well in contention.

The bargain buy was a 14-1 chance for the Gold Cup, behind 10-11 favourite and reigning champion Galopin Des Champs .

Hewick's defection leaves 11 runners in the prestigious contest, which also includes Grade 1 winners Fastorslow , Gerri Colombe , L'Homme Presse and Grand National hero Corach Rambler .

