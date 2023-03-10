'Hugely exciting' Impaire Et Passe set for Ballymore as plans confirmed for Munir/Souede team

The clearest indication yet that preview circuit darling will line up in the Ballymore Properties Novices' Hurdle () on day two of next week's Cheltenham Festival came from the 2-1 favourite's racing manager on Friday.

Owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede have an enviable array of talent housed with Willie Mullins in the novice hurdle division and there has been no hurry to commit horses to specific races. But with final declarations for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle due at 10am on Sunday, Munir and Souede's racing manager Anthony Bromley described an emerging consensus as to how targets would be divided up.

Bromley said: "There's always the proviso that if other horses change routes or the ground alters, there can be changes of plan. There's a few factors that will still come into it but, talking to Willie today, we've got a good idea where we're going."

Mullins rarely finalises a target for his novices until late in the day, and Bromley added: "The way we're thinking is that will run in the , Impaire Et Passe will go to the Ballymore and will take in the County Hurdle. That's the feeling in the camp at the moment.

Anthony Bromley: "We’ve got a good idea where we’re going" Credit: Laura Green

"Impaire Et Passe has been impressive so far. The question is the trip of two miles five in the Ballymore, but Willie is convinced that won't be an issue. They seem to be very pleased with his preparation and he's an exciting prospect."

Impaire Et Passe has replaced as favourite for the Ballymore in recent days, although Bromley still expects the son of Diamond Boy to face a fierce examination, not least of what has looked up until now his slick jumping technique.

"It's not to be underestimated that he's only had one bumper run in France and two hurdle races, in the first of which four of the hurdles were bypassed because of low sun," said Bromley. "So he's not had a lot of experience going into the cauldron of Cheltenham. I think he's a massive prospect for the years to come, but we'll see how he gets on in what will be only his fourth ever start.

"He's a scopey horse who will make a lovely chaser and has huge untapped potential. Whether or not he's got enough experience to take this all in, who knows? But he's very exciting."

Hunters Yarn: novice hurdler will go for the County on Friday Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Hunters Yarn will bid to follow stablemate State Man on to the roll of honour in the McCoy Contractors County Hurdle () on Friday, something Bromley hopes will help his long-term development.

"It's a big ask in a furiously competitive 26-runner handicap," he said. "Some big questions will be asked of his jumping, but Willie is very keen going this route. Even though he's had the four runs over hurdles and he's won three bumpers, he's still a big baby. The feeling is that hopefully he will be coming back to the festival as a novice chaser in years to come so this will be good experience for him. He'll make a lovely chaser.

"He's not thrown in on a mark of 147, but we'll find out on Friday."

Of the other major Grade 1 decisions to be made, it now looks extremely likely will take in the over two and a half miles in preference to the , while is an intended runner in the over the same intermediate trip.

Bromley expects a team of 13 or so to carry the double green over the four days, with and both on course to represent Munir and Souede in the .

El Fabiolo: all set for his big clash with Jonbon in the Arkle Credit: Patrick McCann

However, there is no doubt that the clash between and JP McManus's in Tuesday's Sporting Life Arkle () is the race that has really captured public imagination at this stage.

"Again, he's only had seven races in his life so he's quite inexperienced for this sort of test," said Bromley of El Fabiolo. "But he has looked a horse with a huge engine and it will be exciting to see him line up in what is one of the most eagerly awaited races of the festival.

"The previews seem to be split evenly between him and Jonbon with people in either one camp or the other, while Willie's other runner, Dysart Dynamo, makes it much more than a two-horse race.

"Daryl thinks he could be the best horse they've had in those colours, although that's only potential at the moment and he's got to go and perform. But he's always been a horse they've been very excited about at Closutton."

Summing up prospects for the week, Bromley added: "They have a nice collection of horses with some in single digits for their races, but we're under no illusion how hard it is to win at Cheltenham. Their last winner was in the Covid year of 2020 with Concertista so we don't underestimate the task of getting one winner."

