Cheltenham Festival
'Gentlemansgame is thriving and he's trained by a master' - don't forget the forgotten horse in Gold Cup says Darragh O'Keeffe

Gentlemansgame and Darragh O'Keefe win the Charlie Hall Chase for trainer Mouse Morris at Wetherby
Gentlemansgame: on his way to winning the Charlie Hall Chase under Darragh O'Keeffe in NovemberCredit: John Grossick

Gentlemansgame may have become the forgotten horse of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup but rider Darragh O'Keeffe said it is worth remembering the unexposed grey is trained by a master in Mouse Morris, who will have him primed to perfection for the biggest test of his career next week. 

O'Keeffe will be riding in the Gold Cup for the first time and although Gentlemansgame hasn't been seen since he won the Charlie Hall on the first Saturday of November, his preparation could not be going any better according to the 24-year-old jockey. 

Gentlemansgame has only had three starts over fences but got the better of Bravemansgame at Wetherby and also saw off subsequent Irish Grand National winner I Am Maximus by eight lengths in a Leopardstown beginners chase. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 6 March 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 17:05, 6 March 2024

