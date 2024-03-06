'Gentlemansgame is thriving and he's trained by a master' - don't forget the forgotten horse in Gold Cup says Darragh O'Keeffe
Gentlemansgame may have become the forgotten horse of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup but rider Darragh O'Keeffe said it is worth remembering the unexposed grey is trained by a master in Mouse Morris, who will have him primed to perfection for the biggest test of his career next week.
O'Keeffe will be riding in the Gold Cup for the first time and although Gentlemansgame hasn't been seen since he won the Charlie Hall on the first Saturday of November, his preparation could not be going any better according to the 24-year-old jockey.
Gentlemansgame has only had three starts over fences but got the better of Bravemansgame at Wetherby and also saw off subsequent Irish Grand National winner I Am Maximus by eight lengths in a Leopardstown beginners chase.
Published on 6 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 17:05, 6 March 2024
- Fergal O'Brien: 'If he's in the form he was in at Ascot - and we think he might even have improved - he'll take a lot of beating'
- 'We've weighed up the opposition and this is what suits best' - Flooring Porter to bid for third Stayers' Hurdle
- Iberico Lord supplemented for the Champion Hurdle as confirmations are revealed for day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival
- JP McManus adds to his Cheltenham Festival team by snapping up leading fancies Meetingofthewaters and Its On The Line
- 'We couldn't have dreamed of this' - Triumph hopeful Salver gives new owner fairytale start
