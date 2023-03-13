Energumene to face six rivals in his bid for a second Champion Chase

Reigning champion Energumene will take on six rivals in Wednesday’s Grade 1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase after only Blue Lord and Gentleman De Mee were not declared.

Trained by Willie Mullins, Energumene shocked odds-on favourite Shishkin when landing the race 12 months ago under Paul Townend in the colours of owner Tony Bloom.

Energumene will be joined in Wednesday’s mouthwatering contest by Edwardstone, winner of the Arkle Novices’ Chase at last year’s Cheltenham Festival as well as the Grade 1 Tingle Creek Chase this season, and Editeur Du Gite.

The three last met at Cheltenham on Festival Trials Day in January, when Editeur Du Gite made all of the running under jockey Jamie Moore to win the rearranged Grade 1 Clarence House Chase from Edwardstone in second and Energumene in third.

Also lining up in this year’s Champion Chase is Funambule Sivola. The eight-year-old chased home Energumene at last season’s festival and was an impressive winner of the Grade 2 Game Spirit Chase at Newbury last month.

The field is completed by Nube Negra and Greaneteen, who have both been placed in the Champion Chase in the past, and Captain Guinness.

