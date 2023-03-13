Confirmed runners and riders for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and the day's other Grade 1s
Leading contenders Impaire Et Passe and Hermes Allen are set to clash in a high-class field of ten for the Grade 1 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, the opening race on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival.
The pair are a perfect three from three and put their unbeaten records on the line against other contenders of the calibre of Gaelic Warrior, Good Land and Champ Kiely.
Willie Mullins, the leading trainer in the history of the race with five wins, has a four-strong hand with favourite Impaire Et Passe and Gaelic Warrior, who was second on his debut for the trainer in last year's Boodles, joined by Champ Kiely and Ho My Lord.
Good Land won a Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival and is another leading novice hurdler for trainer-owner Barry Connell, who has Marine Nationale going in the Supreme on day one.
Ballymore Novices' Hurdle runners and riders
American Mike Davy Russell
Champ Kiely tbc
Gaelic Warrior tbc
Good Land Michael O'Sullivan
Hermes Allen Harry Cobden
Ho My Lord tbc
Impaire Et Passe tbc
Marble Sands Paddy Brennan
Master Chewy Sam Twiston-Davies
Persian Time Adrian Heskin
The Real Whacker goes for Brown Advisory over Gold Cup
The Real Whacker had the option of running in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, but connections decided to stick to novice company and go for the Brown Advisory instead.
The Dipper Novices' Chase winner will be ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies and is one of the 11 final declarations for the 3m contest, for which his rivals are headed by unbeaten ante-post favourite and Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase winner Gerri Colombe.
With Tom O'Brien out injured, Micheal Nolan comes in for the big-race ride on Thyme Hill, who was second in last year's Stayers' Hurdle, while Galia Des Liteaux is the only mare in the field.
Willie Mullins is responsible for nearly half the field with his five-strong team made up of two-time festival winner Sir Gerhard, the supplemented Adamantly Chosen as well as Ramillies, Bronn and I Am Maximus.
The Gordon Elliott-trained Mighty Potter, who is favourite for Thursday's Turners Novices' Chase, was not declared here and neither was Stage Star, who is poised for the same race.
Brown Advisory Novices' Chase runners and riders
Adamantly Chosen tbc
Amirite Rachael Blackmore
Bronn tbc
Gerri Colombe Jordan Gainford
I Am Maximus tbc
Ramillies tbc
Sir Gerhard tbc
The Real Whacker Sam Twiston-Davies
Thunder Rock Adrian Heskin
Thyme Hill Micheal Nolan
Galia Des Liteaux Harry Skelton
Mullins saddles ten in bid to extend Bumper record
Willie Mullins has lined up a strong team in a bid to extend his Champion Bumper dominance with Ireland's champion trainer responsible for ten of the maximum field of 24.
It's For Me and Fun Fun Fun, who are owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, and the JP McManus-owned Fact To File lead the challenge as Mullins targets a 13th victory in the Grade 1 contest.
McManus bolstered his festival firepower by purchasing the John Kiely-trained A Dream To Share, who was promoted to favouritism after winning at the Dublin Racing Festival.
Weatherbys Champion Bumper runners and riders
A Dream To Share John Gleeson
Beachcomber Jonjo O'Neill Jr
Better Days Ahead Jamie Codd
Captain Cody tbc
Captain Teague Harry Cobden
Chapeau De Soleil tbc
Chosen Witness tbc
Encanto Bruno Sean Bowen
Fact To File tbc
Fascile Mode Charlie Mullins
Favour And Fortune Tom Cannon
It's For Me tbc
King Of Kingsfield Jordan Gainford
Lecky Watson tbc
Loughglynn tbc
No Time To Wait Davy Russell
Western Diego tbc
Westport Cove tbc
Fun Fun Fun tbc
Queens Gamble Jonathan Burke
D Art D Art Bryan Cooper
Fiercely Proud Luca Morgan
Samui Sam Ewing
Shinji Aidan Coleman
