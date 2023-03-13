Confirmed runners and riders for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and the day's other Grade 1s

Leading contenders Impaire Et Passe and Hermes Allen are set to clash in a high-class field of ten for the Grade 1 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, the opening race on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival.

The pair are a perfect three from three and put their unbeaten records on the line against other contenders of the calibre of Gaelic Warrior, Good Land and Champ Kiely.

Willie Mullins, the leading trainer in the history of the race with five wins, has a four-strong hand with favourite Impaire Et Passe and Gaelic Warrior, who was second on his debut for the trainer in last year's Boodles, joined by Champ Kiely and Ho My Lord.

Good Land won a Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival and is another leading novice hurdler for trainer-owner Barry Connell, who has Marine Nationale going in the Supreme on day one.

Ballymore Novices' Hurdle runners and riders

American Mike Davy Russell

Champ Kiely tbc

Gaelic Warrior tbc

Good Land Michael O'Sullivan

Hermes Allen Harry Cobden

Ho My Lord tbc

Impaire Et Passe tbc

Marble Sands Paddy Brennan

Master Chewy Sam Twiston-Davies

Persian Time Adrian Heskin

The Real Whacker goes for Brown Advisory over Gold Cup

The Real Whacker had the option of running in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, but connections decided to stick to novice company and go for the Brown Advisory instead.

The Dipper Novices' Chase winner will be ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies and is one of the 11 final declarations for the 3m contest, for which his rivals are headed by unbeaten ante-post favourite and Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase winner Gerri Colombe.

With Tom O'Brien out injured, Micheal Nolan comes in for the big-race ride on Thyme Hill, who was second in last year's Stayers' Hurdle, while Galia Des Liteaux is the only mare in the field.

Willie Mullins is responsible for nearly half the field with his five-strong team made up of two-time festival winner Sir Gerhard, the supplemented Adamantly Chosen as well as Ramillies, Bronn and I Am Maximus.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Mighty Potter, who is favourite for Thursday's Turners Novices' Chase, was not declared here and neither was Stage Star, who is poised for the same race.

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase runners and riders

Adamantly Chosen tbc

Amirite Rachael Blackmore

Bronn tbc

Gerri Colombe Jordan Gainford

I Am Maximus tbc

Ramillies tbc

Sir Gerhard tbc

The Real Whacker Sam Twiston-Davies

Thunder Rock Adrian Heskin

Thyme Hill Micheal Nolan

Galia Des Liteaux Harry Skelton

Mullins saddles ten in bid to extend Bumper record

Willie Mullins has lined up a strong team in a bid to extend his Champion Bumper dominance with Ireland's champion trainer responsible for ten of the maximum field of 24.

It's For Me and Fun Fun Fun, who are owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, and the JP McManus-owned Fact To File lead the challenge as Mullins targets a 13th victory in the Grade 1 contest.

McManus bolstered his festival firepower by purchasing the John Kiely-trained A Dream To Share, who was promoted to favouritism after winning at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Weatherbys Champion Bumper runners and riders

A Dream To Share John Gleeson

Beachcomber Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Better Days Ahead Jamie Codd

Captain Cody tbc

Captain Teague Harry Cobden

Chapeau De Soleil tbc

Chosen Witness tbc

Encanto Bruno Sean Bowen

Fact To File tbc

Fascile Mode Charlie Mullins

Favour And Fortune Tom Cannon

It's For Me tbc

King Of Kingsfield Jordan Gainford

Lecky Watson tbc

Loughglynn tbc

No Time To Wait Davy Russell

Western Diego tbc

Westport Cove tbc

Fun Fun Fun tbc

Queens Gamble Jonathan Burke

D Art D Art Bryan Cooper

Fiercely Proud Luca Morgan

Samui Sam Ewing

Shinji Aidan Coleman

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.