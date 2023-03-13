Supreme, Arkle, Champion Hurdle and the Mares' - assessing Tuesday's Grade 1s at the Cheltenham Festival

Spotlight editor Richard Austen has previewed and given his expert opinion on the outcome of each event. Read on to get his unmissable advice for the four Grade 1s at the festival on Tuesday, starting with the curtain-raising Supreme.

Tuesday at Cheltenham: the Grade 1s

1.30: (2m½f)

The bubble has burst but can it be swiftly reinflated? Facile Vega was beaten 20 lengths on his latest start, the last of five finishers, and yet the Supreme betting still has him 2-1 favourite.

He went too fast up front in that Leopardstown loss, which is a partial excuse, and he will be ridden differently this time. He was also reportedly "quite sore" afterwards. That display cannot sweep aside all the previous stardust but it was the most recent evidence and it's cautionary.

That debate risks obscuring the merit of stablemate Il Etait Temps, who won that race and now arrives as the highest-rated novice hurdler at the entire festival. There is a lingering disquiet about his jumping but all of the leading contenders have displayed degrees of immaturity.

Further Grade 1 winners are Barry Connell's Marine Nationale, who is unbeaten, and Paul Nicholls' Tahmuras, for whom late mistakes and wanderings could not mask a great superiority in the Tolworth. At a lower level, Chasing Fire has also looked a fine prospect.

Selection:

Il Etait Temps 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

2.10: (2m)

They've met before. Jonbon and El Fabiolo had a fine set-to in a Grade 1 novice hurdle at Aintree last April, when Jonbon won by a neck after his rival had suffered interference. They are unbeaten over fences, with Jonbon looking the more assured jumper.

El Fabiolo brings the better form, though, having taken the last in the Irish Arkle only just ahead of the favourite Appreciate It and front-running Dysart Dynamo before drawing ten lengths clear.

Bold-jumping Dysart Dynamo should lead them a merry dance but the concern is that this excitable sort, like many of us at the festival, will again end up having shot his bolt too soon.

Selection:

El Fabiolo 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

Constitution Hill: set to go off the shortest price in Champion Hurdle history Credit: Edward Whitaker

3.30: (2m½f)

The Archbishop of Canterbury will not be on duty and a rendition of Zadok The Priest seems unlikely, but this may well be the coronation of the year, in the face of some competition.

Constitution Hill has run in five races under rules and won them all by at least 12 lengths. Doing it by 22 lengths in the 2022 Supreme Novices' announced loudly that he was already the best hurdler in Britain or Ireland. This season he has twice waved aside the erstwhile Champion winner Epatante as if she were a nonentity. The race that matters is still to be won but we are nevertheless not getting ahead of ourselves in hailing him as the best hurdler since Faugheen and Istabraq, and he may well have them in his sights.

At current odds, Constitution Hill will be the shortest price in Champion Hurdle history. It's also only four years since three horses dominated the Champion betting and all three misfired comprehensively, but dual Champion winner Honeysuckle has abdicated her crown and been rerouted to the Mares'.

State Man seeks to do a Rooster Booster by winning the County Hurdle one year and the Champion the next. He's been unbeaten in four Grade 1s in the meantime, in a clearcut and thoroughly professional manner, dealing with the best of the rest in Ireland. He's on the verge of a normal Champion Hurdle-winning standard. The problem is that Constitution Hill is far from normal.

Triumph winner Vauban has played second and third fiddle to State Man this winter, with reasons to think he can improve, but a turning of the tables seems a little far-fetched. I Like To Move It has advanced with two good-ground wins, scoring by a Constitution Hill-like margin last time, but the ground has changed again.

Selection:

Constitution Hill 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

4.10: (2m4f)

Honeysuckle moving clear under Rachael Blackmore on the final turn – she's provided some of the most electrifying moments of the last three festivals. It diminishes the Champion Hurdle that this race is the venue for her retirement party but her connections have seen enough of her and her rivals this season to be persuaded that a third Champion is not worth pursuing.

This looks the easier option but far from easy. Epatante was beaten by Honeysuckle in the last two Champions but won well in the 2m4f Aintree Hurdle last term. Marie's Rock mowed down Queens Brook to win this race last year and did the same, but even more impressively, against Grade 2 male opposition here on New Year's Day.

Marie's Rock: Richard Austen's selection in Tuesday's Mares' Hurdle showdown Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Love Envoi is a steady improver but it’s hard to forget how easily Brandy Love beat her last April. Echoes In Rain joins the latter from the Mullins yard.

Sentiment and most form would see Honeysuckle home in front. Win or lose, she will be given some send-off and thoroughly deserve it.

Selection:

Marie's Rock 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

