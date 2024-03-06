Racing Post logo
El Fabiolo camp dismiss De Boinville criticism of favourite's jumping and full of confidence for Champion Chase challenge

El Fabiolo: jumped well on way to Cork win
El Fabiolo: Arkle winner long odds-on to follow up in Champion ChaseCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

El Fabiolo's connections have dismissed the criticism of his jumping voiced by Jonbon's jockey Nico de Boinville, confidently stating "the proof will be next week".

The 1-2 favourite carries a weight of expectation into next Wednesday's Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, with connections full of belief he has the talent to become the eighth Arkle winner this century to follow up in the two-mile championship at the festival 12 months later. 

The 'Double Green' squad of owners Simon Munir and Issac Souede has been whittled down to an elite band of ten for the festival, with several of those on the long list instead being aimed at Fairyhouse and Aintree. But there is no doubt that the team captain is El Fabiolo, a triple Grade 1 winning novice from last season's Leopardstown, Cheltenham and Punchestown festivals who has yet to be troubled in two starts in open company this season and is a best-priced 1-2 to make it three Champion Chase wins in as many years for trainer Willie Mullins. 

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 6 March 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 18:40, 6 March 2024

