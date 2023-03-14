Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

Constitution Hill posts best Champion Hurdle-winning figure in the history of Racing Post Ratings

Constitution Hill: recorded the best Champion Hurdle winning figure in the history of Racing Post Ratings
Constitution Hill: recorded the best Champion Hurdle winning figure in the history of Racing Post RatingsCredit: Patrick McCann

The race was not run at the lung-busting pace that resulted in a huge winning margin and course record in last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle but that did not stop Constitution Hill (177+) recording the best Champion Hurdle winning figure in the history of Racing Post Ratings.

Before this year, Istabraq, who posed a figure of 175 when landing his first Champion Hurdle in 1998, and 1995 winner Alderbrook (174) were the highest-rated winners of the race, while among the more recent winners, Hurricane Way (173) led the way.

This was only the sixth time Constitution Hill raced under rules and it is difficult to see him being beaten if connections opt to keep to hurdles with a view to defending his crown next year. Horses have won the Champion Hurdle with lower RPRs than the 166 posted by the runner-up State Man and, along with the third Zanahiyr (161), who reproduced his figure from last year's race, and fourth home Vauban (160), who ran very close to his pre-race mark.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Steve MasonSenior handicapper
Published on 14 March 2023Last updated 18:30, 14 March 2023
icon
more inCheltenham Festival
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inCheltenham Festival