Constitution Hill posts best Champion Hurdle-winning figure in the history of Racing Post Ratings

The race was not run at the lung-busting pace that resulted in a huge winning margin and course record in last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle but that did not stop Constitution Hill (177+) recording the best Champion Hurdle winning figure in the history of Racing Post Ratings.

Before this year, Istabraq, who posed a figure of 175 when landing his first Champion Hurdle in 1998, and 1995 winner Alderbrook (174) were the highest-rated winners of the race, while among the more recent winners, Hurricane Way (173) led the way.

This was only the sixth time Constitution Hill raced under rules and it is difficult to see him being beaten if connections opt to keep to hurdles with a view to defending his crown next year. Horses have won the Champion Hurdle with lower RPRs than the 166 posted by the runner-up State Man and, along with the third Zanahiyr (161), who reproduced his figure from last year's race, and fourth home Vauban (160), who ran very close to his pre-race mark.