Cheltenham Gold Cup predictions and tips: why this horse can win

The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30) takes centre stage on day of the Cheltenham Festival. Our tipsters share their big-race views on the week's feature race at Cheltenham.

By Stuart Redding, tipster

Galopin Des Champs can continue the Irish domination of the big race of the week. A modest run at Punchestown in November was a lacklustre start to the campaign but he was a cut above his 12 rivals in this last season and has looked as good as ever in two recent Leopardstown wins. Gerri Colombe was no match for Galopin Des Champs just after Christmas but can get a fair bit closer in a race that will be run to suit.

Stuart's 1-2-3 prediction

By James Hill, tipster

Had the rain not returned last weekend, you could certainly argue Fastorslow has a shout at beating his old rival once again. But on soft ground the reigning champion Galopin Des Champs will be very difficult to beat – he's such a strong stayer and, aged eight, is at the peak of his powers. He thumped Gerri Colombe at Leopardstown over Christmas, although I would think Gordon Elliott's runner can bridge the gap a bit on this occasion.

James's 1-2-3 prediction

By Jake Aldrich, tipster

Galopin Des Champs will surely put up a bold bid to defend his crown, having been very impressive in taking the Savills Chase and Irish Gold Cup this season. Fastorslow is capable of reversing form with the favourite from the Dublin Racing Festival, however, having twice beaten him in the last year. He is clearly suited to Cheltenham (placed in two festival handicaps) and remains open to further improvement, having had just six starts over fences in Britain and Ireland.

Jake's 1-2-3 prediction

By Matt Rennie, tipster

Galopin Des Champs will be incredibly hard to beat, but I want to take him on at the prices. There was a clear overreaction to L'Homme Presse's defeat in the Ascot Chase last time over an inadequate trip behind a class act in Pic D'Orhy. He's unbeaten at Cheltenham and thrives here, as we saw with his fine 2022 Brown Advisory win. The ground will aid him and I feel he really wants a test like this now.

Matt's 1-2-3 prediction

By Harry Wilson, tipster

Although L'Homme Presse was a bit rusty on his return from a long layoff in the Fleur de Lys Chase, he was no stronger than at the line to beat Protektorat by more than two lengths. I thought he ran the perfect prep race at Ascot, despite not much being in his favour – right-handed on quick enough ground over too short a trip – and he should be a big player returned to his preferred conditions. Galopin Des Champs has been really impressive the last twice and is sure to make a bold bid for back-to-back wins, while Fastorslow, who has beaten the favourite, is sure to be in the mix.

Harry's 1-2-3 prediction

