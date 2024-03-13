2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup: confirmed runners and riders for Friday's big race

Galopin Des Champs will face 11 rivals as he bids to defend his crown in Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30) .

The shortest-priced British runner Shishkin was the only horse not declared, with trainer Nicky Henderson citing an unsatisfactory scope as the reason. Henderson has withdrawn several other high-profile runners at the meeting amid concerns over the health of his string.

Galopin Des Champs had followed last year's festival win with successive defeats in the Punchestown Gold Cup and John Durkan Memorial Chase to Fastorslow , who looks to give Martin Brassil a first Gold Cup victory.

However, the eight-time Grade 1 winner bounced back with an emphatic dismissal of a good field in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, storming clear to the tune of 23 lengths from Gerri Colombe , who is Gordon Elliott's sole representative after Wednesday's Ryanair Chase was preferred for Conflated.

Galopin Des Champs made it back-to-back wins in the Irish Gold Cup last time, reversing recent form with Fastorslow, and is no bigger than 11-10 for a repeat of last year's heroics.

Paul Townend's mount is one of two runners for Willie Mullins, who also declared Monkfish, while Charlie Hall Chase winner Gentlemansgame , King George scorer Hewick and the lightly raced Jungle Boogie provide depth as the Irish runners look to make it six Gold Cups in a row for the away side.

Last year's runner-up Bravemansgame is back for more but has not won since taking the 2022 King George, following his Gold Cup second with a third in the Punchestown Gold Cup in April and then finishing runner-up in the Charlie Hall, Betfair Chase and King George this season.

L'Homme Presse won the Dipper, Scilly Isles and Brown Advisory in his novice chase campaign in 2021-22 and was fancied for Gold Cup success after defying a mark of 164 in the Rehearsal Chase that November before an injury sustained in the King George ruled him out of last year's contest.

But he showed he retained all of his ability with a gutsy victory on his return in the Fleur de Lys Chase at Lingfield over the race-fit Protektorat, who drops in trip to tackle the Ryanair for Dan Skelton, and had a good prep run for this over a trip short of his best in the Ascot Chase last time.

Grand National hero Corach Rambler tackles this before another tilt at the Aintree showpiece, Brown Advisory winner The Real Whacker looks to add to his fine Cheltenham record, while Nassalam , an easy winner of the Welsh Grand National in testing conditions last time, gets his first taste of Grade 1 company over fences.

2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup runners and riders

Bravemansgame Harry Cobden

Harry Cobden Corach Rambler Derek Fox

Derek Fox Fastorslow JJ Slevin

JJ Slevin Galopin Des Champs Paul Townend

Paul Townend Gentlemansgame Darragh O'Keeffe

Darragh O'Keeffe Gerri Colombe Jack Kennedy

Jack Kennedy Hewick Jordan Gainford

Jordan Gainford Jungle Boogie Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore L'Homme Presse Charlie Deutsch

Charlie Deutsch Monkfish TBC

TBC Nassalam Niall Houlihan

Niall Houlihan The Real Whacker Sam Twiston-Davies

2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup verdict and 1-2-3 prediction

2. Fastorslow

3. Gerri Colombe

By James Hill, tipster

Had the rain not returned last weekend, you could certainly argue Fastorslow has a shout at beating his old rival Galopin Des Champs once again. But on soft ground the reigning champion will be very difficult to beat; he's such a strong stayer and, aged eight, is at the peak of his powers. He thumped Gerri Colombe at Leopardstown over Christmas, although I would think Gordon Elliott's runner can bridge the gap a bit on this occasion.

Galopin Des Champs 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Sir Gino heads Triumph Hurdle betting

Triumph Hurdle favourite Sir Gino heads a field of 14 for the opening Grade 1 (1.30 ) on Friday and is one of only three horses to be declared by Nicky Henderson on Friday after he withdrew many of his Cheltenham Festival runners this week due to concerns over the health of his string.

Henderson also declared Shanagh Bob for the Albert Bartlett and No Ordinary Joe for the Martin Pipe , but withdrew Impose Toi from the County and Fantastic Lady from the Mares' Chase .

Sir Gino is unbeaten in three starts and was last seen thrashing Burdett Road in the Triumph trial at Cheltenham in January.

The four-year-old is set to be challenged at the top of the market by the Willie Mullins trio of Majborough , Salvator Mundi and Kargese . The latter scored in Grade 1 company last time out when defeating Majborough in the Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown last month, while Salvator Mundi makes his debut for the yard after arriving from France and will wear a hood.

Storm Heart , Bunting , Ethical Diamond and Highwind complete a seven-strong team from Mullins, who has won this race three times in the past four seasons.

Gary Moore is set to be represented by the exciting Salver , who has won all four starts since arriving at the yard, and Peking Opera .

Elsewhere, Mighty Bandit , a €420,000 purchase by Highflyer Bloodstock at the sales last month for Jim and Claire Bryce, is on course to make his first outing for Lambourn trainer Warren Greatrex.

Triumph Hurdle runners and riders

Bunting TBC

TBC Ethical Diamond TBC

TBC Highwind TBC

TBC Ithaca's Arrow Ben Ffrench Davis

Ben Ffrench Davis Majborough Mark Walsh

Mark Walsh Mighty Bandit James Bowen

James Bowen Nurburgring JJ Slevin

JJ Slevin Peking Opera Niall Houlihan

Niall Houlihan Salvator Mundi TBC

TBC Salver Gavin Sheehan

Gavin Sheehan Sir Gino Nico de Boinville

Nico de Boinville Storm Heart TBC

TBC Fratas Darragh O'Keeffe

Darragh O'Keeffe Kargese TBC

Readin Tommy Wrong features in Albert Bartlett field

Mullins will also have a strong hand in the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (2.50) with ante-post favourite Readin Tommy Wrong one of 15 declared for the contest.

Owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the six-year-old took his record to 4-4 after defeating stablemate Ile Atlantique by a neck in the Grade 1 Lawlor's of Naas last time out.

Mullins is also responsible for Dancing City and High Class Hero , while the home challenge is led by the Harry Fry-trained Gidleigh Park , who is unbeaten in four outings.

Paul Nicholls won this race 12 months ago and has a good opportunity to strike again with Captain Teague . The Henderson-trained Shanagh Bob , The Jukebox Man and Johnnywho are the other British challengers.

Albert Bartlett runners and riders

Butcher Hollow Sean Flanagan

Sean Flanagan Captain Teague Harry Cobden

Harry Cobden Chigorin Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore Dancing City TBC

TBC Dripsey Moon Ben Harvey

Ben Harvey Gidleigh Park Jonathan Burke

Jonathan Burke High Class Hero TBC

TBC Johnnywho Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Jonjo O'Neill Jr Lecky Watson TBC

TBC R eadin Tommy Wrong Paul Townend

Paul Townend Search For Glory TBC

TBC Shanagh Bob Nico de Boinville

Nico de Boinville Spread Boss Ted TBC

TBC Stellar Story TBC

TBC The Jukebox Man Kielan Woods

