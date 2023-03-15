2023 Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Flooring Porter chases a slice of Cheltenham Festival history as he bids for a third consecutive Stayers' Hurdle (3.30) on Thursday. The showpiece event on day three of the festival looks a cracker and you can get our-runner-by-runner guide below . . .
3.30 Cheltenham (Thursday, March 17): Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle
1 Ashdale Bob
Second to Home By The Lee in the Christmas Hurdle but may find a few too good here
Trainer: Jessica Harrington
Jockey: Keith Donoghue
SP forecast: 25-1
2 Blazing Khal
Defied long absence in the Grade 2 Boyne Hurdle and has the potential to be a major player
Trainer: Charles Byrnes
Jockey: Philip Byrnes
SP forecast: 11-4f
3 Dashel Drasher
Creditable second in Cleeve Hurdle over course and distance but it's likely he will again come up short
Trainer: Jeremy Scott
Jockey: Rex Dingle
SP forecast: 25-1
4 Flooring Porter
Has won the last two runnings and will be tough to catch if producing his peak form
Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Jockey: Danny Mullins
SP forecast: 11-2
5 Gold Tweet
French raider who won the Cleeve Hurdle over course and distance on first British start; could be involved
Trainer: Gabriel Leenders
Jockey: Johnny Charron
SP forecast: 10-1
6 Henri Le Farceur
Nine-length win in French Grade 2 last time but improvement very much needed on first British start
Trainer: Hugo Merienne
Jockey: Felix De Giles
SP forecast: 25-1
7 Home By The Lee
Improved this season, winning the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle, and is firmly in calculations
Trainer: Joseph O'Brien
Jockey: JJ Slevin
SP forecast: 6-1
8 Klassical Dream
Six Grade 1 wins; fifth in this last year and may again be vulnerable to stronger stayers
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
SP forecast: 8-1
9 Paisley Park
Below par in the Cleeve but third in last two runnings of this and each-way claims once more
Trainer: Emma Lavelle
Jockey: Aidan Coleman
SP forecast: 14-1
10 Sire Du Berlais
11-year-old who hasn't been at his best lately but has an excellent record at Cheltenham Festival
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Mark Walsh
SP forecast: 50-1
11 Teahupoo
Easily won the Grade 2 Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran last time and he's a leading contender
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Davy Russell
SP forecast: 3-1
The verdict
On form there is no standout candidate and at big odds a chance is taken on SIRE DU BERLAIS, who has an excellent festival record.
