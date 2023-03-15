2023 Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Flooring Porter chases a slice of Cheltenham Festival history as he bids for a third consecutive Stayers' Hurdle ( ) on Thursday. The showpiece event on day three of the festival looks a cracker and you can get our-runner-by-runner guide below . . .

1

Second to Home By The Lee in the Christmas Hurdle but may find a few too good here

Trainer: Jessica Harrington

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

SP forecast: 25-1

Ashdale Bob 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

2

Defied long absence in the Grade 2 Boyne Hurdle and has the potential to be a major player

Trainer: Charles Byrnes

Jockey: Philip Byrnes

SP forecast: 11-4f

Blazing Khal 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

3

Creditable second in Cleeve Hurdle over course and distance but it's likely he will again come up short

Trainer: Jeremy Scott

Jockey: Rex Dingle

SP forecast: 25-1

Dashel Drasher 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

4

Has won the last two runnings and will be tough to catch if producing his peak form

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Jockey: Danny Mullins

SP forecast: 11-2

Flooring Porter 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

5

French raider who won the Cleeve Hurdle over course and distance on first British start; could be involved

Trainer: Gabriel Leenders

Jockey: Johnny Charron

SP forecast: 10-1

Gold Tweet 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

6

Nine-length win in French Grade 2 last time but improvement very much needed on first British start

Trainer: Hugo Merienne

Jockey: Felix De Giles

SP forecast: 25-1

Henri Le Farceur 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

7

Improved this season, winning the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle, and is firmly in calculations

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Jockey: JJ Slevin

SP forecast: 6-1

Home By The Lee 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

8

Six Grade 1 wins; fifth in this last year and may again be vulnerable to stronger stayers

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

SP forecast: 8-1

Klassical Dream 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

9

Below par in the Cleeve but third in last two runnings of this and each-way claims once more

Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

SP forecast: 14-1

Paisley Park 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

10

11-year-old who hasn't been at his best lately but has an excellent record at Cheltenham Festival

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Mark Walsh

SP forecast: 50-1

Sire Du Berlais 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

11

Easily won the Grade 2 Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran last time and he's a leading contender

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Davy Russell

SP forecast: 3-1

Teahupoo 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

The verdict

On form there is no standout candidate and at big odds a chance is taken on , who has an excellent festival record.

Sire Du Berlais 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

