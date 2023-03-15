Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival

2023 Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Flooring Porter and Danny Mullins win the Stayers HurdleCheltenham 18.3.21 Pic: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post
Flooring Porter: bids for a third straight Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham FestivalCredit: Edward Whitaker

Flooring Porter chases a slice of Cheltenham Festival history as he bids for a third consecutive Stayers' Hurdle (3.30) on Thursday. The showpiece event on day three of the festival looks a cracker and you can get our-runner-by-runner guide below . . .

3.30 Cheltenham (Thursday, March 17): Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle

1 Ashdale Bob

Second to Home By The Lee in the Christmas Hurdle but may find a few too good here

Trainer: Jessica Harrington
Jockey: Keith Donoghue
SP forecast: 25-1

Silk
Ashdale Bob15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Keith Donoghue (-lb)Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

2 Blazing Khal

Defied long absence in the Grade 2 Boyne Hurdle and has the potential to be a major player

Trainer: Charles Byrnes
Jockey: Philip Byrnes
SP forecast: 11-4f

Silk
Blazing Khal15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Philip Byrnes (-lb)Tnr: C Byrnes

3 Dashel Drasher

Creditable second in Cleeve Hurdle over course and distance but it's likely he will again come up short

Trainer: Jeremy Scott
Jockey: Rex Dingle
SP forecast: 25-1

Silk
Dashel Drasher15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Rex Dingle (-lb)Tnr: Jeremy Scott

4 Flooring Porter

Has won the last two runnings and will be tough to catch if producing his peak form

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Jockey: Danny Mullins
SP forecast: 11-2

Silk
Flooring Porter15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Mullins (-lb)Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

5 Gold Tweet

French raider who won the Cleeve Hurdle over course and distance on first British start; could be involved

Trainer: Gabriel Leenders
Jockey: Johnny Charron
SP forecast: 10-1

Silk
Gold Tweet15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Johnny Charron (-lb)Tnr: Gabriel Leenders

6 Henri Le Farceur

Nine-length win in French Grade 2 last time but improvement very much needed on first British start

Trainer: Hugo Merienne
Jockey: Felix De Giles
SP forecast: 25-1

Silk
Henri Le Farceur15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Felix De Giles (-lb)Tnr: Hugo Merienne

7 Home By The Lee

Improved this season, winning the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle, and is firmly in calculations

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien
Jockey: JJ Slevin
SP forecast: 6-1

Silk
Home By The Lee15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: J J Slevin (-lb)Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

8 Klassical Dream

Six Grade 1 wins; fifth in this last year and may again be vulnerable to stronger stayers

Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
SP forecast: 8-1

Silk
Klassical Dream15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

9 Paisley Park

Below par in the Cleeve but third in last two runnings of this and each-way claims once more

Trainer: Emma Lavelle
Jockey: Aidan Coleman
SP forecast: 14-1

Silk
Paisley Park15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Aidan Coleman (-lb)Tnr: Emma Lavelle

10 Sire Du Berlais

11-year-old who hasn't been at his best lately but has an excellent record at Cheltenham Festival

Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Mark Walsh
SP forecast: 50-1

Silk
Sire Du Berlais15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

11 Teahupoo

Easily won the Grade 2 Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran last time and he's a leading contender

Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Davy Russell
SP forecast: 3-1

Silk
Teahupoo15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Davy Russell (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

2023 Cheltenham Festival: best Gold Cup betting offers

  • bet365 have a new customer offer available if you sign up for Cheltenham. Sign up here.
  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up for Cheltenham here.
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers free bets for Cheltenham when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places, here.
  • Betfair have lots of offers, extra places and money-back offers for Cheltenham. Sign up for a new account here.
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets for Cheltenham here and benefit from their money-back offers here.
  • To get a free bet from Ladbrokes for Chetlenham, simply sign up to a new account here.
  • Sign up for a new Coral account ready for Cheltenham. They have an offer for new customers here.
  • If you're a new customer, Tote will give you a free bet for Cheltenham. Sign up here to claim.
  • Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

The verdict

On form there is no standout candidate and at big odds a chance is taken on SIRE DU BERLAIS, who has an excellent festival record.

Silk
Sire Du Berlais15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's guide to the favourites at the Cheltenham Festival 

Who will win the Cheltenham Gold Cup based on previous trends? 

LAST CHANCE: get full access now with 50% off for three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 15 March 2023Last updated 19:21, 15 March 2023
icon
more inCheltenham Festival
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inCheltenham Festival