Sprint star Shaquille pleases in York gallop to earn Champions Day retrieval mission

Sprint star Shaquille has been handed the chance to redeem his slightly tarnished reputation after coming through a Friday morning gallop at York racecourse.

He will bid for his third Group 1 triumph of the season in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot a week on Saturday.

James Doyle stayed in York overnight so that he could be on board the three-year-old in a five-and-a half-furlong workout with a stablemate in the back straight on the Knavesmire, before heading off to ride at Newmarket in the afternoon.

“It all went smoothly,” said Steve Brown, husband and assistant of Malton trainer Julie Camacho .

“It wasn’t strong work but he had a decent lead and he gave James the feel that he wanted, the key point was that he was pleased with the horse.

“So he’ll go to Ascot as long as we have a clear week with him. We’re happy with where we are with him. We were keen to get him back to a racecourse and see how he reacted to that and he seemed to enjoy himself thoroughly.”

Shaquille was only the trainer’s second top-level runner when putting up an extraordinary performance to land the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot , losing five lengths with a slow start yet coming through to win going away by a length and a quarter.

And he produced another spectacular display in the July Cup at Newmarket , racing so freely after again missing the break that he was sent to the front soon after halfway, yet he still held on well.

But his bid for a Group 1 hat-trick in the Sprint Cup at Haydock last month proved a massive anti-climax as he trailed in last and no physical explanation was ever found for his flop.

“We know the horses weren’t running as well we’d expect at that time and we hope it was down to that,” Brown said.

Shaquille is a top-priced 6-1 chance for the Champions Sprint Stakes, for which July Cup third Kinross is favourite at a best-priced 3-1.

Shaquille's stablemate and fellow sprinter Judicial has been retired at the age of 11. A winner of 18 of his 56 career starts, including twice at Group 3 level, the Elite Racing Club-owned son of Iffraaj won every year between 2014 to 2022.

Camacho said: "Jude was so talented but his longevity made him one of a kind. He leaves a big hole in the yard but has earned a long, healthy retirement."

Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes (1.50 Ascot, October 21 )

Coral: 5-2 Kinross, 5 Shaquille, 8 Mill Stream, 10 Sandrine, Swingalong, 14 bar

