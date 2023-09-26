Significantly Gold strike more proof life in the fast lane suits Julie Camacho and team just fine

It really has been a case of life in the fast lane for Julie Camacho and her team this season.

Sprint star Shaquille had already made it a year to remember and on Saturday, Camacho proved she was much more than a one-horse stable by winning the Ayr Gold Cup with Significantly.

The trainer and her husband Steve Brown have been working wonders with sprinters for years and all that dedication has come to glorious fruition in recent months.