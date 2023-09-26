Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Significantly Gold strike more proof life in the fast lane suits Julie Camacho and team just fine

author image
Andrew DietzReporter
Julie Camacho: trainer of Shaquille on the gallops at Malton with her husband Steve Brown
Julie Camacho and her husband Steve Brown were smiling again on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

It really has been a case of life in the fast lane for Julie Camacho and her team this season. 

Sprint star Shaquille had already made it a year to remember and on Saturday, Camacho proved she was much more than a one-horse stable by winning the Ayr Gold Cup with Significantly.

The trainer and her husband Steve Brown have been working wonders with sprinters for years and all that dedication has come to glorious fruition in recent months.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 26 September 2023Last updated 14:00, 26 September 2023
icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View