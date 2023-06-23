Shaquille defies dreadful start to land extraordinary Group 1 win

Shaquille produced a spectacular performance to overcome a dreadful start and land the £600,000 Group 1 Commonwealth Cup.

After rearing at the start and losing several lengths, he was given an ice-cool ride by Oisin Murphy to gradually work his way through the field and gun down 10-11 favourite Little Big Bear in the closing stages to give trainer Julie Camacho a memorable Royal Ascot success.

Murphy said: “The race was almost over at the start. I had to take a deep breath and hope they had gone too fast up front and would slow down at the end.

“It was a top, top-class performance from the horse. I am thrilled. It’s a fantastic feeling."

Camacho, who was recording a breakthrough Group 1 win, added: “I felt nervous all day, and a bit sick before the race. I thought Shaquille had blown any chance when the gates opened. He was good, wasn’t he?

“It’s a massive day for everyone at the stable, and for his owners. I never thought I’d be celebrating a Group 1 winner at Royal Ascot.”

The Aidan O'Brien-trained heavyweight Little Big Bear, who was backed to almost the exclusion of the rest, broke smartly and was always in the first three.

It looked like Ryan Moore had produced him with a winning challenge at the furlong pole, but odds-on backers hadn’t bargained for the astonishing finale which Shaquille produced to snatch the prize in the final few strides.

Imagine how impressively he would have won granted a level break? He looks a sprinter of the highest calibre.

