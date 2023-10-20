Now is our chance to say thank you as the greatest showman says goodbye to British racing
He will milk it for all it's worth – and rightly so.
There will be tears, kisses and, win or lose, at least one flying dismount. In normal circumstances, Qipco British Champions Day marks the end of a season. On this occasion it marks so much more. Frankie Dettori MBE is leaving his adopted home, bowing out on his favourite stage and in front of a public that adores him. For what may be the final time on a British racecourse, racing's greatest showman will once again steal the show.
It has been billed as the last hurrah, even since Dettori announced there would be no farewell at the end of this farewell tour. As he prepares to embark on a new life in the sun, there is inevitable speculation that at some point he may return, perhaps with a California tan at next year's royal meeting.
