'I've been really impressed with him' - Clifford Lee hoping Royal Rhyme can cause Champion Stakes upset

Clifford Lee believes the progressive Royal Rhyme is capable of running a big race when stepping up to top-level company for the first time in the Qipco Champion Stakes (3.45 ) at Ascot on Saturday.

The Sheikh Mohammed Obaid-owned three-year-old has a 4-7 record, and he is unbeaten in four starts on good to soft ground or easier.

Royal Rhyme powered home for a wide-margin win in a 1m2f three-year-old handicap at Glorious Goodwood in August before justifying favouritism in the Listed Doonside Cup at Ayr last month.