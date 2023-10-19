Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
British Champions Day
premium

'I've been really impressed with him' - Clifford Lee hoping Royal Rhyme can cause Champion Stakes upset

Royal Rhyme: 4-4 on good to soft ground or easier
Royal Rhyme: 4-4 on good to soft ground or easierCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Clifford Lee believes the progressive Royal Rhyme is capable of running a big race when stepping up to top-level company for the first time in the Qipco Champion Stakes (3.45) at Ascot on Saturday.

The Sheikh Mohammed Obaid-owned three-year-old has a 4-7 record, and he is unbeaten in four starts on good to soft ground or easier.

Royal Rhyme powered home for a wide-margin win in a 1m2f three-year-old handicap at Glorious Goodwood in August before justifying favouritism in the Listed Doonside Cup at Ayr last month.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 19 October 2023Last updated 16:00, 19 October 2023
icon
more inBritish Champions Day
more inBritish Champions Day