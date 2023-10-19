British Champions Day
premium
'I've been really impressed with him' - Clifford Lee hoping Royal Rhyme can cause Champion Stakes upset
Royal Rhyme: 4-4 on good to soft ground or easierCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Clifford Lee believes the progressive Royal Rhyme is capable of running a big race when stepping up to top-level company for the first time in the Qipco Champion Stakes (3.45) at Ascot on Saturday.
The Sheikh Mohammed Obaid-owned three-year-old has a 4-7 record, and he is unbeaten in four starts on good to soft ground or easier.
Royal Rhyme powered home for a wide-margin win in a 1m2f three-year-old handicap at Glorious Goodwood in August before justifying favouritism in the Listed Doonside Cup at Ayr last month.
Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 19 October 2023Last updated 16:00, 19 October 2023
