Tom Marquand: 'If you don't want to be champion jockey you shouldn't be a jockey at all - it's as simple as that'
Catherine Macrae talks to the top jockey about innocent dreams, title ambitions and foreign success
A cafe in Maidenhead is not the typical meeting place for one of Britain's leading jockeys, but Tom Marquand has become a particularly hard man to pin down.
He will not find his busy schedule an entirely unwelcome problem given what has gone before. Marquand, 25, has faced a muddling start to the year and a recent four-day spell on the sidelines is just the latest stumbling block the jockey has had to endure.
Stitches near his elbow are the final reminder of what is oddly the second time he has been on the receiving end of a kick on the way down to post, this time when due to partner Derby hope Waipiro in a Listed contest the day before the 2,000 Guineas.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in