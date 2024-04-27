Internal unrest and financial blows: is there a crisis brewing at the Jockey Club?
Lee Mottershead reveals how Jockey Club members are starting to rebel at a tough time for the historic organisation
Given the venerable, well-heeled nature of the Jockey Club's select membership, it would be inappropriate to say the peasants are revolting. Some of them, however, are distinctly unhappy.
Less than four years have passed since the explosive resignation of Delia Bushell, who departed with a stinging attack on an organisation that determined its chief executive was guilty of serious allegations that included the bullying of colleagues.
Never before had the Jockey Club been at the centre of such a seismic public scandal. This time, the troubles are of a different order, yet loud inner rumblings suggest another coup is far from impossible.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 27 April 2024inThe Big Read
Last updated 18:29, 27 April 2024
- 'There was a moment of rage - but he's a magnificent horse and it suits me that he's passed under the radar'
- Richard Hannon: 'When you're dead and buried the only things you're remembered by are your Classic winners'
- 'I'd try to join in with the kids playing football and the pain would shoot up my leg - it wasn't a good place to be'
- 'For the first few months after Betsy was diagnosed I'd drive to work and cry on my own in the car every single day'
- Dan Skelton: 'I'm exhausted because I can't turn my brain off - if I stopped winning it would be mental torture'
- 'There was a moment of rage - but he's a magnificent horse and it suits me that he's passed under the radar'
- Richard Hannon: 'When you're dead and buried the only things you're remembered by are your Classic winners'
- 'I'd try to join in with the kids playing football and the pain would shoot up my leg - it wasn't a good place to be'
- 'For the first few months after Betsy was diagnosed I'd drive to work and cry on my own in the car every single day'
- Dan Skelton: 'I'm exhausted because I can't turn my brain off - if I stopped winning it would be mental torture'