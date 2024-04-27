Internal unrest and financial blows: is there a crisis brewing at the Jockey Club?

Given the venerable, well-heeled nature of the Jockey Club's select membership, it would be inappropriate to say the peasants are revolting. Some of them, however, are distinctly unhappy.

Less than four years have passed since the explosive resignation of Delia Bushell, who departed with a stinging attack on an organisation that determined its chief executive was guilty of serious allegations that included the bullying of colleagues.

Never before had the Jockey Club been at the centre of such a seismic public scandal. This time, the troubles are of a different order, yet loud inner rumblings suggest another coup is far from impossible.