Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
18:10 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
18:10 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewRichard Johnson
premium

'I'd try to join in with the kids playing football and the pain would shoot up my leg - it wasn't a good place to be'

Peter Thomas talks to Richard Johnson about painkillers, transplants and adjusting to a family-friendly retirement

author image
Peter ThomasSenior features writer
The 4 times Champion jump jockey Richard Johnson at home Leominster 10.4.23 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Happily retired: Richard Johnson in relaxed mood at home in HerefordshireCredit: Edward Whitaker

There are times when the phrase 'elder statesman' is meant as a genuine compliment, but they are few and far between. Usually it is used, politely yet without conviction, to describe an ageing member of the group who is on his last legs and who most of the younger members think should have retired long ago.

It is often trotted out to describe jump jockeys of a certain age, who have been ground down by the hardships of the game and have a certain care-worn countenance, not to mention a pronounced limp. Maybe people said it about Richard Johnson. He wouldn't be surprised.

"The lads would see me exercising and stretching before I went out and I'm sure they thought, 'Look at that old git'," he says, recalling those days at the tail-end of his riding career when he was rather less sprightly than when he started out.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 13 April 2024inThe Big Read

Last updated 18:00, 13 April 2024

iconCopy
more inThe Big Read
more inThe Big Read