The historic triumph that won Willie Mullins a thick wedge of Aussie dollars - and ignited a dream he's still pursuing
Lee Mottershead recalls Vintage Crop's Melbourne Cup win and how it changed one of the world's biggest races
Thirty years ago, from his vantage point close to the 400-metre pole at Flemington, Willie Mullins was an eyewitness to one of the most seismic moments in modern racing history. He was also only seconds away from landing a major punt.
Mullins had enjoyed the biggest success of his racing career to that point when steering Atha Cliath to victory over the Grand National fences in 1983. Ten years later, Ireland's former champion amateur was not only riding but training, yet his trip to Australia involved neither. Mullins was a spectator, one of 74,700 people who on November's first Tuesday saw another Irishman send shockwaves around the racing world.
In winning the Melbourne Cup with Vintage Crop, Dermot Weld achieved what many considered impossible. No horse trained in the northern hemisphere had ever lifted Australia's greatest race. The barriers to such a mission were so huge that the Cup was not even on the radar of European trainers. Weld, however, was a pioneer. His foresight and genius revolutionised a sporting behemoth. He opened the floodgates and turned a sacred Australian institution into an international magnet, one that three decades later could once again be plundered by a horse running for Ireland.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Roger Charlton: 'The odds were unimaginable - it was like sitting at the poker table and constantly getting dealt four aces'
- A bolt from the blue: how Frankie Dettori's Magnificent Seven changed life for bookies and punters as well as himself
- 'Henry was fighting cancer but that wasn't a detriment to his training of Frankel - it may even have been a positive'
- Nicky Henderson: 'The Ascot Gold Cup for Constitution Hill? That would appeal to my naughty side!'
- Rob Hornby: 'It was a massively difficult year - it was hard to watch knowing I could have done the job just as well'
- Roger Charlton: 'The odds were unimaginable - it was like sitting at the poker table and constantly getting dealt four aces'
- A bolt from the blue: how Frankie Dettori's Magnificent Seven changed life for bookies and punters as well as himself
- 'Henry was fighting cancer but that wasn't a detriment to his training of Frankel - it may even have been a positive'
- Nicky Henderson: 'The Ascot Gold Cup for Constitution Hill? That would appeal to my naughty side!'
- Rob Hornby: 'It was a massively difficult year - it was hard to watch knowing I could have done the job just as well'