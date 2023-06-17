Frankie Dettori: 'If I make a balls-up, who cares? I'm about to retire anyway'

He really is going. Whether we like it or not, Frankie Dettori has his mind fixed on finishing. The fabulous farewell tour is set to roll into Royal Ascot, the scene of some great and ghastly moments, but the number of future goodbyes is now dwindling. The world's most exalted racing figure will soon stop being a jockey. Before that, he will stop living in Newmarket.

To be geographically accurate, Dettori's spectacular home is a five-minute drive from the sport's headquarters, where in May he claimed his 22nd British Classic aboard Chaldean. Four weeks later the tally increased to 23 when Soul Sister landed the Oaks a little over an hour after her jockey had lifted the Coronation Cup on Emily Upjohn. Both fillies are now serious candidates to give Dettori a seventh success in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. More immediately, Chaldean is one of many stars in a glittering cast of Ascot rides.

The royal meeting haul stands at 77 and counting, although the counting must end on Saturday, very possibly following a perfect last hurrah in the Queen Alexandra Stakes. As a mark of his standing, and also his in-built Italian desire to be dapper, Dettori will travel to his favourite racecourse in full morning dress. On this scorching midweek morning we find him smart but casual, dressed in an ironed polo shirt that perfectly fits his athletic frame. We also find a 52-year-old who remains far from certain what will follow his riding retirement. What he knows for sure is Frankie and Catherine Dettori, the parents of five now adult children, are almost ready to leave their stunning abode.