'I was well connected and I've never made any bones about it - but that opportunity only takes you so far'

Baseball caps tell a story, I've come to believe. At least racing ones do, the ones with the horse's name on the front and a key date or factoid that commemorates its status in the equine pecking order.

I remember visiting Ballydoyle with a bunch of other hacks, way back when, and as we left the freebie caps were handed out, advertising the Coolmore stallions du jour. Some were rationed, but if you wanted a One Cool Cat you could have as many as you wanted. In fact, if you tried to sneak off without one, the woman in charge of cap allocation politely hurled a few in through your car window.

In 2009, One Cool Cat was sold to stand in South Korea. My caps remain unsold on eBay.