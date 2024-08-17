Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:12 BathHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:12 BathHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewBig Read
premium

'I was well connected and I've never made any bones about it - but that opportunity only takes you so far'

Ralph Beckett discusses the perilous days of the past and his prospects for York

author image
Senior features writer
Ralph Beckett on the gallops at Kimpton Down Stables in Wiltshire 13.8.24 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Ralph Beckett: 25 years in and enjoying a season he won't forgetCredit: Edward Whitaker

Baseball caps tell a story, I've come to believe. At least racing ones do, the ones with the horse's name on the front and a key date or factoid that commemorates its status in the equine pecking order.

I remember visiting Ballydoyle with a bunch of other hacks, way back when, and as we left the freebie caps were handed out, advertising the Coolmore stallions du jour. Some were rationed, but if you wanted a One Cool Cat you could have as many as you wanted. In fact, if you tried to sneak off without one, the woman in charge of cap allocation politely hurled a few in through your car window.

In 2009, One Cool Cat was sold to stand in South Korea. My caps remain unsold on eBay.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inThe Big Read

Last updated

iconCopy
more inThe Big Read
more inThe Big Read