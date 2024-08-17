- More
'I was well connected and I've never made any bones about it - but that opportunity only takes you so far'
Ralph Beckett discusses the perilous days of the past and his prospects for York
Baseball caps tell a story, I've come to believe. At least racing ones do, the ones with the horse's name on the front and a key date or factoid that commemorates its status in the equine pecking order.
I remember visiting Ballydoyle with a bunch of other hacks, way back when, and as we left the freebie caps were handed out, advertising the Coolmore stallions du jour. Some were rationed, but if you wanted a One Cool Cat you could have as many as you wanted. In fact, if you tried to sneak off without one, the woman in charge of cap allocation politely hurled a few in through your car window.
In 2009, One Cool Cat was sold to stand in South Korea. My caps remain unsold on eBay.
Published on inThe Big Read
Last updated
- 'I've been prepared to put my balls on the line. Sometimes things have worked out. Sometimes they haven't'
- 'I don't take any notice of the cancer, I just carry on. I'm not frightened. I was a jump jockey, wasn't I'
- 'We'd put all our savings together, had four horses and we were out of money - it's a miracle that we made it'
- 'It would be nice to get some big owners in the yard - we even wrote to the Queen'
- Rossa Ryan: 'I'm not that clever so I have to be a grafter - and my biggest fear is failure'
