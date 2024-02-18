Nicky Henderson: 'I've never understood all the criticism - he's hardly done anything wrong and is right in the Gold Cup picture'
Peter Thomas gets the lowdown on the Seven Barrows maestro's powerful festival squad
Nicky Henderson is ready to lead the British challenge at the Cheltenham Festival yet again, buoyed by a fantastic day at Newbury just over a week ago when Iberico Lord landed his second big handicap of the season in the Betfair Hurdle and Shishkin confirmed himself a real Gold Cup contender by landing the Denman Chase.
"That weekend was great and did everybody good, so we're coming into the nervous weeks in fine form," says Henderson. "A lot of the horses had a break in January for flu jabs and other unpleasant things, so they're on a bit of a quiet fortnight, but although things may be quiet on the racecourse it's starting to build up at home and it won't be long before we're there.
"I'm happy with the team. We have some horses people seem to think are certainties, like Sir Gino, ones they've gone off, like Jeriko Du Reponet and Shishkin, and ones they're looking for chinks in, like Constitution Hill, but all I can do is worry about getting them there in one piece and in top form, and we're going the right way at the moment."
Published on 18 February 2024inStable Tours
Last updated 19:31, 18 February 2024
- Dan Skelton: 'He won at Cheltenham last year and comes alive when he wants to - and I think he's hitting form again'
- 'He's going to run some race in the Champion Bumper' - Willie Mullins' horse-by-horse guide to his Cheltenham Festival team
- Gordon Elliott: ‘He’s a Grade 1 winner, getting better with every start and goes to Cheltenham with a massive chance’
- 'We really love him - his form was franked in the Greatwood and the obvious place to go now is a Grade 1'
- 'He's a lovely, big horse and the form of his last race has worked out well - he has the potential to be nice this season'
