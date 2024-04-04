Kevin Ryan: 'He's always been talented and we've given him the time he needs - now he could go straight to the Guineas'

If consistency is what you seek in a trainer, then look no further than Kevin Ryan, who you can pretty much guarantee will end the year with more than £1 million in prize-money banked and a strike-rate hovering around 12 per cent.

Yet last season offered a little bit more than normal; in fact, the £1.77 million his horses collected on British soil was a record for the stable and Triple Time's success in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot gave Ryan one of the biggest wins of his career.

With Triple Time now pursuing a new career at stud and stable stalwart Bielsa moving on to a happy retirement, some key players will be missing from the squad this season, but there is plenty of potential among a bright crop of three-year-olds.