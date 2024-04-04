Racing Post logo
FeatureKevin Ryan
premium

Kevin Ryan: 'He's always been talented and we've given him the time he needs - now he could go straight to the Guineas'

Lewis Porteous speaks to the North Yorkshire trainer about his team for the Flat season

Lewis PorteousReporter

If consistency is what you seek in a trainer, then look no further than Kevin Ryan, who you can pretty much guarantee will end the year with more than £1 million in prize-money banked and a strike-rate hovering around 12 per cent. 

Yet last season offered a little bit more than normal; in fact, the £1.77 million his horses collected on British soil was a record for the stable and Triple Time's success in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot gave Ryan one of the biggest wins of his career.

With Triple Time now pursuing a new career at stud and stable stalwart Bielsa moving on to a happy retirement, some key players will be missing from the squad this season, but there is plenty of potential among a bright crop of three-year-olds.

Published on 4 April 2024inStable Tours

Last updated 18:17, 4 April 2024

