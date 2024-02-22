Racing Post logo
Feature
premium

'I think we'll see a totally different horse in the Arkle' - get the lowdown on the rest of the Irish Cheltenham challenge

David Jennings and Conor Fennelly reveal the powerful festival back-up to Ireland's big two trainers

The Irish challenge at the Cheltenham Festival does not just consist of Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott. Henry de Bromhead has had tremendous success in the past, winning both the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup twice and the Champion Chase on three occasions. He has the canny knack of getting his team cherry-ripe for the big occasion and has assembled another strong squad. Gavin Cromwell, Barry Connell, Joseph O’Brien, Shark Hanlon and Emmet Mullins are also set to field strong teams.

Barry Connell 

Marine Nationale
My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase, 11-4

The ground at Leopardstown was proper soft to heavy, holding ground and he just found it very difficult to get his feet out of it, so we're going to put a line through it. The difference in performance between Christmas and his DRF run was chalk and cheese and we didn't find anything clinically wrong, so I'm satisfied the ground was the issue. If we get the proper spring ground at Cheltenham that we normally get, I think we'll see a totally different horse in the Arkle.

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 22 February 2024inStable Tours

Last updated 18:13, 22 February 2024

