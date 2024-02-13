'He won at Cheltenham last year and comes alive when he wants to - and I think he's hitting form again'

Dan Skelton was back among the Cheltenham Festival winners last year when Langer Dan and Faivoir gave him two on the board and says he is again heading to the meeting next month with "a lot of hope".

Skelton's festival double took him to six in total at the meeting – all over hurdles, five in handicaps and, remarkably, four in the County Hurdle.

"I'm happy with where we are and I think we've got a decent team," he says. "Of course we'd love to be represented in more races, but at times your novices need looking after and we're just picking and choosing the right targets for them."