'He won at Cheltenham last year and comes alive when he wants to - and I think he's hitting form again'
Peter Thomas gets the lowdown on Dan Skelton's select Cheltenham squad
Dan Skelton was back among the Cheltenham Festival winners last year when Langer Dan and Faivoir gave him two on the board and says he is again heading to the meeting next month with "a lot of hope".
Skelton's festival double took him to six in total at the meeting – all over hurdles, five in handicaps and, remarkably, four in the County Hurdle.
"I'm happy with where we are and I think we've got a decent team," he says. "Of course we'd love to be represented in more races, but at times your novices need looking after and we're just picking and choosing the right targets for them."
Published on 13 February 2024inStable Tours
Last updated 18:00, 13 February 2024
- 'He's going to run some race in the Champion Bumper' - Willie Mullins' horse-by-horse guide to his Cheltenham Festival team
- Gordon Elliott: ‘He’s a Grade 1 winner, getting better with every start and goes to Cheltenham with a massive chance’
- 'We really love him - his form was franked in the Greatwood and the obvious place to go now is a Grade 1'
- 'He's a lovely, big horse and the form of his last race has worked out well - he has the potential to be nice this season'
- 'Everything should be spot on for him in the Becher - he could even be one for the National'