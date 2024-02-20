'He goes to Cheltenham with a live each-way chance - dry spring ground and an end-to-end gallop would be perfect'

Kim Bailey, Alan King, Gary Moore, Harry Fry and Emma Lavelle are no strangers to success at the Cheltenham Festival and are back for more along with Jeremy Scott, whose stable stalwart Dashel Drasher was narrowly denied in last season's Stayer's Hurdle and will attempt to go one better next month. Joe Tizzard and Harry Derham enjoyed festival victories in the saddle and are bidding to train their first winners at jump racing's biggest four days. As is James Owen, and Lewis Porteous gets the lowdown from the British trainers on their leading festival hopes.

Chianti Classico

Ultima, 10-1

We've had the Ultima in our minds for a while now. He's got a good profile for the race and I think we've got a good chance. Ideally you'd want more experience than just three runs over fences but he's a winning point-to-pointer and jumped brilliantly at Kempton last time. He didn't like the quickish ground at Ascot on his second chase start and ideally he wants soft ground.