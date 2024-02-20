'He goes to Cheltenham with a live each-way chance - dry spring ground and an end-to-end gallop would be perfect'
Lewis Porteous gets the lowdown from top British trainers on their leading festival hopes
Kim Bailey, Alan King, Gary Moore, Harry Fry and Emma Lavelle are no strangers to success at the Cheltenham Festival and are back for more along with Jeremy Scott, whose stable stalwart Dashel Drasher was narrowly denied in last season's Stayer's Hurdle and will attempt to go one better next month. Joe Tizzard and Harry Derham enjoyed festival victories in the saddle and are bidding to train their first winners at jump racing's biggest four days. As is James Owen, and Lewis Porteous gets the lowdown from the British trainers on their leading festival hopes.
Kim Bailey
Chianti Classico
Ultima, 10-1
We've had the Ultima in our minds for a while now. He's got a good profile for the race and I think we've got a good chance. Ideally you'd want more experience than just three runs over fences but he's a winning point-to-pointer and jumped brilliantly at Kempton last time. He didn't like the quickish ground at Ascot on his second chase start and ideally he wants soft ground.
Published on 20 February 2024inStable Tours
Last updated 19:16, 20 February 2024
- 'We'll have him mad fresh on the day' - Paul Nicholls' horse-by-horse guide to his Cheltenham Festival team
- Nicky Henderson: 'I've never understood all the criticism - he's hardly done anything wrong in his life and is right in the Gold Cup picture'
- Dan Skelton: 'He won at Cheltenham last year and comes alive when he wants to - and I think he's hitting form again'
- 'He's going to run some race in the Champion Bumper' - Willie Mullins' horse-by-horse guide to his Cheltenham Festival team
- Gordon Elliott: ‘He’s a Grade 1 winner, getting better with every start and goes to Cheltenham with a massive chance’
