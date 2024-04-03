Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race27 MINS
18:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race27 MINS
18:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureGeorge Boughey
premium

George Boughey: 'He's been gelded and could just take off this year - starting on Guineas weekend'

Jonathan Harding speaks to the Classic-winning trainer about this year's squad

Jonathan HardingReporter

It speaks to George Boughey's ambition that his main regret last season was falling just short of £2 million in prize-money, but he believes he has a team capable of reaching that milestone this year.

The trainer sent out fewer winners than in 2022 but secured a similar prize-money return, speaking to a concerted effort to improve the quality of horses in his yard, headlined last campaign by Via Sistina.

She is now trained in Australia but Boughey is hopeful the void can be filled by Believing, who finished third in the Sprint Cup, and Chic Colombine, who has the French 1,000 Guineas as a potential target.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 3 April 2024inStable Tours

Last updated 18:00, 3 April 2024

iconCopy
more inStable Tours
more inStable Tours