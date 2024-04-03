George Boughey: 'He's been gelded and could just take off this year - starting on Guineas weekend'

It speaks to George Boughey's ambition that his main regret last season was falling just short of £2 million in prize-money, but he believes he has a team capable of reaching that milestone this year.

The trainer sent out fewer winners than in 2022 but secured a similar prize-money return, speaking to a concerted effort to improve the quality of horses in his yard, headlined last campaign by Via Sistina.

She is now trained in Australia but Boughey is hopeful the void can be filled by Believing, who finished third in the Sprint Cup, and Chic Colombine, who has the French 1,000 Guineas as a potential target.