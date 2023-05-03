David O'Meara: 'He slid under the radar but is definitely capable of winning a big race'

Teamwork made the dream work for David O'Meara last year as his York stable enjoyed its second most lucrative season.

The only other time Willow Farm has surpassed £2 million in prize-money was in 2019 when Lord Glitters was in his pomp and, although the stable legend retired last summer, the support team stepped up admirably to make sure his absence was not felt too keenly.

Ayr Gold Cup winner Summerghand and Shelir, who gave O'Meara his third win in the Balmoral Handicap in the last six years, led the way, with Get Shirty, Orbaan, Blue For You and Escobar also landing big handicap pots.