Clive Cox: 'I'm over the moon with the way she's training - she's ready to go and is exciting'

Quality is the buzzword at Clive Cox's powerful yard in Lambourn and, with a team brimming with unexposed three-year-olds and well-bred juveniles, it is easy to understand why.

Cox is renowned for his handling of sprinters, but it should be remembered he is a Group 1-winning trainer over a mile and a quarter and rarely does any horse fail to reach its full potential under his watch, regardless of the division.



A haul of 61 winners last year might not have been his strongest numerically but with more than £1 million earned in prize-money, quality was not an issue.