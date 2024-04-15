Charlie Hills: 'He's got huge potential - he's beaten Group 1 winners on soft ground but is different class on a faster surface at home'
If any trainer is unlikely to panic, it is Charlie Hills.
Hills, as approachable as they come and known for his laid-back nature, is yet to get on the scoresheet in 2024, but he remains extremely relaxed – the memories of last season, when he amassed more than £1.8 million in prize-money in Britain, plus a whopping Stateside haul of more than $1 million trousered by Ancient Rome, no doubt helping.
Hills says: "Consciously, I've been quieter with them because of the weather, right from January, was against us. We've been patient, but a few nice days with some warmth will help.
Published on 15 April 2024inStable Tours
Last updated 18:00, 15 April 2024
