Tony Mullins: 'He did everything wrong and still won impressively - he's one of my major fancies'

What’s your best bet of the meeting?

Princess Zoe each-way in the mares’ novice hurdle. She’s also in the Albert Bartlett but we’re training her for the mares’ race. She’s done very well since dead-heating on her hurdles debut at Punchestown. She’s schooled nicely and everything is going according to plan. Hopefully she has a big chance.

How much of a chance do you give State Man against Constitution Hill?