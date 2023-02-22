Richard Johnson: 'I can't understand why he's three times the price'

Over the next three weeks, 15 top judges will answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. Here, four-time champion jockey Richard Johnson marks your card.

How much of a chance do you give State Man against Constitution Hill?

When Constitution Hill won the Fighting Fifth, I was genuinely shocked at the way he looked like he'd just had a nice canter round but made good horses look very moderate in the process. Although State Man is obviously a good horse and improving all the time, he looks more of a workman and I doubt he has the same class. If I were riding against Constitution Hill, I'd just be hoping he underperformed on the day, because I can't see him being beaten otherwise.