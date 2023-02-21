Patrick Mullins: 'He won a maiden hurdle by 20 lengths and is double-figure odds. I'd love a go on him'

Over the next three weeks, 15 top judges will answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. Here, leading amateur rider Patrick Mullins marks your card.

What's your best bet of the meeting?

Lossiemouth in the Triumph Hurdle. She settles, she jumps, she's tough. She has plenty of experience too. She ticks all the boxes – the one marked 'ability' most of all. Gala Marceau beat her when Lossiemouth was so unlucky at Leopardstown but she fights for her head a lot and that's a hard thing to overcome on the New course. Blood Destiny could be the joker in the pack but I just think Lossiemouth has the advantage, in this race at least.