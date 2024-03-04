Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race19 MINS
19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race19 MINS
19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureGreatest Festival Moments
premium

One of the most unforgettable Cheltenham celebrations as Sprinter Sacre rises again

author image
Peter ThomasSenior features writer

Greatest Festival Moments - No. 7
Sprinter Sacre regains his crown

It wasn't the most exciting festival race of that year, or any other year for that matter. Sprinter Sacre was simply better than Un De Sceaux, perhaps by slightly more than the three-and-a-half-length winning margin suggested, but not spectacularly so. The old champion regained his crown, but it wasn't a performance marked by any replication of his former imperious swagger.

Good, you might say, but hardly great – not the way his effortless 19-length demolition of Sizing Europe had been great in 2013 – so why was it that the grandstand roof strained at its moorings, the crowded enclosures thundered to his hoofbeats and grown men cried on the lawns as he passed the post? How to explain that exquisite moment of emotional release in response to a mere horse race? To understand that, we need to dig deeper.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 4 March 2024inGreatest Ever Festival Moments

Last updated 18:00, 4 March 2024

iconCopy
more inGreatest Ever Festival Moments
more inGreatest Ever Festival Moments