'I think he's the real deal' - top tipster Paul Kealy marks your Cheltenham Festival card

The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. Next up is ace Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy

What’s your best bet of the meeting?

Right now I'd have an each-way trixie on Dysart Dynamo for the Arkle, Banbridge for the Turners and Jeremys Flame for the Mares’ Chase. All three have perfectly plausible chances of winning, but more importantly they are all likely to be running in races that will cut up and they won't have many other serious contenders for the places.

Published on 23 February 2023Last updated 18:00, 23 February 2023
