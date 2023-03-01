Derek O'Connor: 'He's too big at 20-1 - he's been flawless'

The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. Next up is leading amateur and multiple Cheltenham Festival-winning rider Derek O'Connor

What’s your best bet of the meeting?

Jonbon. The Arkle looks a match to me and, with his jumping being so slick, I really fancy Jonbon to confirm his superiority over El Fabiolo from their clash at Aintree last April. I think he's better than he was able to show at Warwick and his performance at Sandown the time before in the Henry VIII was different class.